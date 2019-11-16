Re “A party fearful of blowing its chance remains willing to cast a wider net” (Page A1, Nov. 13): The article by Liz Goodwin caused me to recall the words of Will Rogers: “I’m not a member of any organized political party. I’m a Democrat.” The remaining Democratic presidential candidates need to do some serious soul-searching. Virtually unknown billionaires, such as Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang, need to leave their egos at the door — they need to realize that they can contribute much more in the private sector than they can add to their bucket list’s checked box of “I once even ran for president.”

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders need to have a heart-to-heart talk and agree that one of them needs to drop out and endorse the other. Joe Biden needs to decide whether running for president really burns in his gut and whether he is willing to endure an arduous campaign.

The 2020 election will be a watershed moment for our country. Hopefully there are some statesmen and stateswomen left, and Will Rogers’s words will cease to resonate.

Kevin R. Loughlin

Boston

We’re wasting time prognosticating about electability

Enough already, pundits and letter writers. You have no idea who is electable. You’re projecting your preferences onto mostly imaginary swing voters. You’re refighting the last war. You’re assuming that the same people will show up this time as last time. You’re ignoring changing demographics (Virginia may matter this time). You’re making wild guesses about who of us can stand which candidate as a second (or fifth) choice.

The only one of these problems that you can solve in the real world is the last one. Why not put your energies into getting us ranked-choice voting in primaries rather than telling us what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.

Joseph A. Martin

Somerville

Latecomers to the race raise a question about the process itself

Regarding the most recent names to be added to the Democratic race for president — Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York, and Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts — one might conclude that it takes a certain amount of hubris to enter the fray so late in the process. But what if it’s the process itself that’s at fault? A shorter primary run-up would not allow for this to happen. No one could sit on the sidelines for such a long time and then decide, “There’s no one running for president who’s better qualified than I am, so here I go!”

Maxine Dolle

Brookline

Let’s watch the words we use

Tuesday morning’s front page “In the news” section used an insulting word to describe Elizabeth Warren’s stand on greed and the ultrarich. The word is “diatribe.” Merriam-Webster defines the word first as “a bitter and abusive speech or piece of writing,” then as “ironic or satirical criticism,” and finally as “archaic: a prolonged discourse.”

None of this characterizes Warren’s forthright language.

I question whether the Globe would use “diatribe” to characterize a male candidate’s stance — for instance, that of Bernie Sanders.

Please think about the misogynistic characterization implicit in the language you use to describe female candidates in the future, and most particularly, Warren.

Sarah Boardman

Charlestown

Warren is doing God’s work in going after the billionaires

I’ve never had faith in all those liberal billionaires when it comes to real change. I was certain that when someone came along who really threatened their bottom line, their support would weaken. It takes real courage to go after them, and Elizabeth Warren is the only one I have seen who has shown that consistent courage.

Anything that makes Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos nervous sounds good to me. I love Warren for that. I understand that, politically, she makes some mistakes, but as an ordained minister, I could give a crap about performance. I care about God’s people, and she is fighting for them. She should have the support of blue-collar, poor Americans because she’s truly fighting for them.

My faith compels me to support Warren’s agenda, and my heart believes she will not rest until everyone from my class has an equal opportunity at life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

The Rev. Nathaniel Manderson

Danvers

Klobuchar stumbles in trying to take down Buttigieg

Re “A woman with Pete Buttigieg’s record would miss the debates, Amy Klobuchar says” (BostonGlobe.com, Nov. 11): Really, Senator Klobuchar, your case against Mayor Pete is he’s a man? Your quote — “Maybe we’re held to a different standard” — exposes the chip on your shoulder, and suggests that there’s a scowl behind your smile.

No, Buttigieg’s sincerity and intellect shine through.

There is no shine in Klobuchar’s presentation. Only whine.

Jeanne Hennessey

Melrose