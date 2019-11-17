Your TV GPS, Globe critic Matthew Gilbert’s guide to what’s on television, appears at the beginning of each week at BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Nov. 18-24.

The testimony continues this week, as the House looks into evidence that President Trump tried to coerce the Ukrainian government into investigating Joe Biden and his son. The hearings may not be as exciting — or, rather, as desperate to get attention — as reality TV, which some pundits have complained about. I guess they want face-slapping, backstabbing, and feverish hot-tubbing — see this week’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open — because the issue of preserving our democracy is not exciting enough. Pizzazz! We want pizzazz! And pizza, too.

Here’s who is scheduled to testify this week:

Tuesday: Jennifer Williams (a State Department official advising the vice president’s office); Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (a National Security Council staffer); Kurt Volker (the former US special representative to Ukraine); and Tim Morrison (a National Security Council staffer).

Wednesday: Gordon Sondland (US ambassador to the EU); Laura Cooper (Defense Department official); and David Hale (under secretary of state for political affairs).

Thursday: Fiona Hill (former National Security Council staffer).

Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser, shown at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, return as the Buchmans in "Mad About You," which picks up 20 years after the original series ended. David Livingston/Getty

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. In addition to the impeachment inquiry, we’ll get to see 10 Democratic candidates (no Deval Patrick, who declared just last week) duke it out once again in the fifth presidential debate. It’s hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post, and it will be moderated by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, NBC’s Kristen Welker, and the Post’s Ashley Parker. Held at Tyler Perry Studios it Atlanta, it will air on MSNBC on Wednesday from 9-11 p.m. The 10 who qualified are: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

2. Paul Reiser is a kick in the second season of Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” as Michael Douglas’s daughter’s older boyfriend. He’s balding, has a little ponytail, and knows all about herbal supplements for prostate health. Now Reiser is returning to TV in a much less appealing — to me — series. He and Helen Hunt have revived “Mad About You,” the middling 1990s sitcom, and it’s set 20 years after the 1999 finale, i.e. in the present tense. The Buchmans are empty-nesters now, as daughter Mabel heads to college. If you’re a big fan, you’ll need to sign up for the Spectrum cable provider — or wait until those exclusive rights run out and it shows up elsewhere. The first six episodes of the season premiere on Wednesday and the final six on Dec. 18.

3. Forget about the Stephen King-verse; here’s the Dolly-verse, which is bound to be a warmer, sweeter place. On Friday, Netflix is releasing an eight-episode anthology series called “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” and it’s based on the stories found in Dolly Parton’s music catalog, including “Jolene,” “If I Had Wings,” and “These Old Bones.” The massive cast includes Kathleen Turner (also funny on “The Kominsky Method,” as Michael Douglas’s ex-wife), Camryn Manheim, Delta Burke, Gerald McRaney, Ginnifer Goodwin, Holly Taylor, Melissa Leo, Patricia Wettig, Timothy Busfield, and, of course, Dolly.

4. Ready for more dystopian terrors? The British thriller series “The Feed” comes to Amazon on Friday, and it sounds a bit like Netflix’s “Black Mirror” and HBO’s “Years and Years.” Set in London in the near future, it’s about an omnipresent technology that has been implanted into people’s brains. What could possibly go wrong? The cast includes two of my favorites, Michelle Fairley (“Game of Thrones”) and David Thewlis, and the first season contains 10 episodes.

5. Variety shows are dead, as the awards shows now own that space. On Sunday at 8 p.m., ABC will be airing the “American Music Awards” ceremony live. Ciara is hosting the event, and Post Malone has the most nominations of the year, with seven. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are right behind him with six each. Performers include Lizzo, Shania Twain, Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift, who’ll receive the Artist of the Decade award.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Frontline”

Called “For Sama,” the episode follows a young Syrian mother and daughter during the siege of Aleppo. WGBH-2, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

“The Knight Before Christmas”

Vanessa Hudgens hooks up with a time traveler in shining armor. Netflix, Thursday

“Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled”

The “Elder Millennial” comic talks about married life. Netflix, Tuesday

“Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw”

Stand-up — at a high school. HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.

Daisy Haggard as Miri in Showtime's "Back to Life," about a woman just released from prison. Luke Varley/Luke Varley/SHOWTIME

WOMEN ON THE VERGE

There are a few recently released series that zero in on a woman at a critical point in her life, gaining new freedoms but also new challenges.

• “Back to Life” The affecting six-episode Showtime series — whose season finale airs Sunday 10:30 — is a warmer, more humorous take on “Rectify,” as Daisy Haggard’s recently released convict deals with her new freedom.

• “Mrs. Fletcher” Tom Perrotta’s sharp seven-episode limited series on HBO brings fresh energy to the empty-nest phenomenon, as Kathryn Hahn’s Eve figures out who she is when she’s not mothering her sexist son.

• “Dollface” Detoxing from “2 Broke Girls,” Kat Dennings plays a woman who has no female friends — and is desperately trying to change that — after her boyfriend dumps her in this promising Hulu comedy.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.