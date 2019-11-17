Re “Panel urged to OK suicide-tied bill” (Metro, Nov. 13): Who would not stand with Conrad Roy’s mother? We are all struggling together on this planet, and we exist to lift one another up. Those who urge others to take their own lives should be taken to task and tried in a court of law for their part in a suicide. Michelle Carter belongs in jail. Those who would emulate her belong in jail too.

The law should be changed to make it illegal to encourage others to commit suicide. This is not about legislating kindness. It’s about abating cruelty.