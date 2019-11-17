According to Joan Vennochi, Representative Joe Kennedy’s decision to skip a forum on climate change — the most pressing issue facing humankind — is a “smart bet” (A climate change forum gets the cold shoulder from Joe Kennedy, Opinion, Nov. 12). Seriously? How will Kennedy defend his no-show status to the millions of young activists who attended climate marches and rallies around the world this fall? Is it simply arrogance that keeps him away? Or, if he didn’t think it was necessary to attend, where is his own plan to address the climate crisis?

In 2009, Edward Markey, then a representative, coauthored the American Clean Energy and Security Act of 2009, the first bill intended to curb greenhouse gas emissions. If Kennedy has worked on climate legislation, why wouldn’t he attend this forum, in order to promote his own accomplishments?