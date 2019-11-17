I agree that the word is overused and that we need to attend to the contexts of all this resilience. I was startled, however, to read White’s assessment that resilience conversations are “well-disguised victim-blaming,” and that being “resilient” is “really what you might also call ‘well-resourced.’ ” These statements rob resilience of its intrinsic merit. The Latin root of the word itself means to jump back. Resilience has to do with flexibility, regardless of particular circumstances and challenges.

Alissa Quart’s “Rethinking resilience” (Ideas, Nov. 10) presents a point of view articulated by Christine “Cissy” White, a survivor of trauma and an activist and advocate for other trauma survivors. White rages at the overuse of the word “resilience,” and argues that focusing too much on resilience enables denial of the greater need to explore and heal situations, such as poverty, domestic abuse, mental illness, and addiction, that call for resilience.

“Ninety percent of resilience conversations," White says, "would be better if the focus was, instead, on racial and economic inequities.”

Why “instead"? We could focus both on the value of resilience and on the ever-present need to improve adverse social conditions.

Both personally and in my work as a trauma therapist, addictions counselor, and Episcopal priest, I have seen resilience develop and grow in all kinds of people and situations, even in the most elite and privileged of contexts. I have never met anyone who did not exhibit resilience to one degree or another.

Resilience, it seems to me, is a quality of soul, a virtue to be tapped precisely to help us mend our world. We may need resilience to overcome. We also need resilience to collaborate for change. Resilience itself is a resource.

The Rev. Lyn G. Brakeman

Cambridge

What’s wrong with encouraging people to see power of their own resilience

Having read the Nov. 10 Ideas piece by Alissa Quart on resilience, I would like to offer a different view. As a child I was a witness to roughly 500 episodes of domestic violence in my home, from 5 years old to age 12. I feel the term “resilience” is exhilarating for any person coming out of such traumas.

For me, I watched each episode intently, and my mother’s face was full of pain. I felt that pain, and I saw how her helplessness made it unfair. This is what gave me the clarity to help my brother intervene and persuade our father to leave our family. For me, resilience was prompted by my rational understanding of where my father got permission to do what he did: his own troubled mind.

It is always terrible to be in these situations, and to try to get out of there alone. Resilience, with help, takes away the loneliness and sense of helplessness one can have and allows us to relate it to all those things you worry about not catching through the strength of one person.

However, what is wrong with encouraging each person to see the power they have had to defeat the trauma these situations bring to our hearts? Getting help from others helped empower me. It was mine to cure my own pain, though others did help me see this. My strength is still mine.

Thomas C. Anzer

Concord