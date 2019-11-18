If the idea of jerky conjures up desperate road-trip dives at truck stops and 7-Elevens, let me just say OneForNeptune’s new white fish jerky is something else altogether. Fish jerky has been sustaining societies for centuries, and this new brand offers a high protein grab-and-go snack that should appeal to jerky lovers, keto dieters, fitness buffs, and pescatarians who know the value of Omega 3 fatty acids with no saturated fat. Healthy and tasty, the company’s sustainable, white fish jerky captures the taste, texture, and aroma of high-end beef jerky and comes in three flavor varieties: Smoked Sea Salt and Juniper, savory/sweet Honey Lemon Ginger, and (my favorite) Fiery Cajun, a spicy combination of cayenne, paprika, garlic, and thyme, with an appealing smoked barbecue back bite. The start-up company was recently a finalist in the Best New Retail Product category at the Seafood Expo North America (also known as the Boston Seafood Show) and was the only jerky/shelf-stable product to be selected. In addition to creating a healthy snack, OneForNeptune is committed to advancing the sustainable seafood movement, working with harvesters, advocates, and other industry members toward solutions in creating less seafood waste. $8.49 for 2.2 oz. bag. Available through www.oneforneptune.com and www.amazon.com.

KAREN CAMPBELL