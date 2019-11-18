Qantas Airways Ltd. denied that one of its flight attendants discriminated against Will.i.am after the co-founder of the Black Eyed Peas tweeted his grievances over an incident involving his laptop.

The seven-time Grammy winner tweeted on Saturday that a flight attendant called the police on him for not stowing away his laptop during a flight to Sydney from Brisbane. The artist, who named the crew member and accused her of being a "#racistflightattandent," said he put away his notebook computer when asked.

The Australian airline investigated the complaint but couldn't substantiate the claims, a Qantas spokesman said in an email Monday.