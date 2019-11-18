Wnder Creamery/Wnder Creamery

When Kamilya Abilova came to New York from her native Kazakhstan to study at Columbia University, she hunted in neighborhood markets unsuccessfully for quark, a staple in Europe. Quark is an odd name it shares with a scientific term, the particles that make up a proton, but this kind is a fresh cow’s milk cultured cheese, akin to yogurt, but without the tartness and as thick as sour cream. She commiserated about missing the childhood favorite with fellow student Daniyar Chukin, who grew up in the same country. So, they experimented with producing quark themselves, and after two years of testing, Abilova and Chukin launched Wünder Creamery. The team crafts the dairy snack with grass-fed milk from New York farmers and buttermilk cultures from France, which gives its luscious texture. Protein-dense, and low in sugar with 140 to 150 calories for a 5.3-ounce container ($1.69), the plain quark can be a change of pace from yogurt or sour cream. Use it to whisk into a dip or dressing, to dollop on a bowl of cold soup, or whip up a mousse or cheesecake. The line includes a selection of mildly sweet flavors created with fresh fruits, such as blueberry, strawberry, mango, raspberry, and others. They are delicious and could quickly become a staple in your household, too. Available at Shaw’s and Star Market locations.