In the holiday kitchen, OXO’s updated 4-cup Good Grips Fat Separator ($19.99) may be the cook’s best friend. It simplifies the process of removing the fat from pan drippings when making gravy. The separator has a wide-mouth, high-sided strainer that fits into the pitcher. The wide mouth is easy to pour into, the sides reduce splashing, and the straining holes are small enough to catch peppercorns. The Separator comes with a bright red stopper that traps air in the spout and keeps fat from making its way up into the spout. The pitcher is marked with cups, ounces, and milliliters, so you know exactly how much you’re working with and there’s a small insert in the strainer for storing the stopper so it won’t get lost. Available at Duck Soup, Mill Village Shopping Center, 365 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, 978-443-3825; Kitchen Outfitters, Acton Woods Plaza, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; The Kitchen Place, Solomon Pond Mall, 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., Marlborough, 508-485-5665; and Utilities, 393 Commercial St., Provincetown, 508-487-6800