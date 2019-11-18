Last Monday’s Boston Globe reported on the creation of a website, the Housing Navigator, to facilitate the search for affordable housing opportunities (“Site would aid housing search,” Page A1). Kudos to all the partners in this important enterprise, including the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Kuehn Charitable Foundation, Citizens Housing and Planning Association, and the Massachusetts Housing Partnership.
The new Housing Navigator will address one key barrier that the Globe’s July 6 editorial identified for families with rental vouchers seeking housing opportunities in communities with better access to jobs or better-funded schools than their current community. It will make it easier to learn about those opportunities.
Now it is time for Governor Baker and his administration to address another part of this equation, tailoring rental subsidies to local markets, as the Globe called on the state to do in its editorial.
It is time for Massachusetts to further the goals of fair housing opportunities by implementing Small Area Fair Market Rents.
Bob Van Meter
Acton