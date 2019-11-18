Globe Opinion and Legal Lens: Pregnancy Discrimination Share Email to a Friend Embed

When it comes to pregnancy and parenting discrimination, existing laws and policies do not guarantee enough protection to women. Not only do they discourage social change in outdated gender roles, but they sometimes stand as an obstacle to change. In our short film, we wanted to reflect on the notion of motherhood in our society, on the current role the legal system has in maintaining it, and on the potential role the legal system can take in changing it.

The way our society perceives and treats mothers and motherhood plays a central role in preserving sex inequality. Despite the tremendous progress women have made in the last century, the impact of gender roles is still real, and it affects both women and men at the most meaningful junctions of their lives. While society encourages parenthood as a means of general economic growth and having a family is something that usually both men and women want, women disproportionately carry the burdens of parenthood before, during, and after childbirth.