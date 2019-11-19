“Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x,” Banks wrote. “I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world.”

The Pittsfield native, who wrote, directed, produced, and acted in the movie, reacted to the news that the film had earned $8.6 million in its opening weekend , finishing well below expectations and almost guaranteeing a significant loss for Sony Pictures.

Elizabeth Banks is proud of her “Charlie’s Angels” reboot , despite the film bombing at the box office over the weekend.

Unlike previous iterations of “Charlie’s Angels,” Banks’s version features multiple teams of crime-fighting angels who work for the Townshend Agency across the globe, but focuses on a single trio of angels played by Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”), Naomi Scott (“Aladdin”), and Ella Balinska (“Midsomer Murders”). Though Stewart is an A-lister thanks to her work in the “Twilight” franchise, box office analysts speculated that Scott and Balinska may have lacked the name recognition to draw audiences to the megaplexes.

Prior to the movie’s rough opening weekend, Banks told Australian newspaper the Herald Sun that she was concerned that if the movie didn’t make money, it would reinforce “a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.”

Banks added that while female-led superhero movies like “Wonder Woman” and “Captain Marvel” have found box office success in recent years, she considered those films to be part of “a male genre.”

“They’ll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre,” Banks told the Sun. “So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a Wonder Woman movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up ‘Justice League.’ ”

“By the way, I’m happy for those characters to have box office success,” Banks continued, “but we need more women’s voices supported with money because that’s the power. The power is in the money.”