“It was a movie I couldn’t write until I could,” the writer-director said in a telephone interview. “It’s both mysterious and not all, when a story makes itself clear to you.”

Writer-director Noah Baumbach explored divorce from the perspective of an adolescent watching his parents split up in his breakout, Oscar-nominated 2005 film “The Squid and the Whale.” After a substantial body of work that explores families in all their painful, darkly funny dysfunction, Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” opening in Boston Friday, may be his most personal, and most ambitious, movie yet.

There are obvious personal connections to this film. The Brooklyn-born Baumbach and actress Jennifer Jason Leigh divorced in 2010 after the birth of their son; Baumbach has been in a relationship since 2011 with actress and “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig. But Baumbach drew on many sources beyond his own life for “Marriage Story” including interviewing lawyers and social workers who play critical roles in his searing portrait of a dissolving marriage.

“The research was invaluable. There was common ground with everyone; nobody had an easy time of it. Divorce took some to further places than others. You don’t know what’s behind that curtain until you go,” he says.

A wrenching family drama -- mixed with dark comedy and sprinkled with a couple of Stephen Sondheim show tunes for good measure -- “Marriage Story” gives equal time to playwright Charlie (Adam Driver) and actress Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) as they break up and negotiate the custody of their young son, Henry (Azhy Robertson). Nicole moves to Los Angeles for a TV role and to be closer to her mom (Julie Hagerty) and sister (Merritt Wever) while Charlie wants to stay in New York where he runs a theater company. What starts out as a relatively amicable split turns contentious once Nicole and Charlie lawyer up. She hires the high powered Nora Fanshaw (Laura Dern); he teams first with rumpled Bert Spitz (Alan Alda) then moves to a more aggressive litigator (Ray Liotta).

As a cinephile, Baumbach was inspired by classic divorce movies such as “Kramer vs. Kramer” and “Shoot the Moon.” But it was Ingmar Bergman’s “Persona,” not the more obvious “Scenes from a Marriage,” that served as Baumbach’s touchstone.

"The visual references were useful for [cinematographer] Robbie Ryan and me … the closeups, overlapping faces and profiles, two people in a room together or people in a landscape together,” he says.

“Marriage Story” is such a showcase for Driver and Johansson that both are considered shoo-ins for Oscar nominations.

“Neither was afraid to bring so much of themselves to these parts and reveal things,” says Baumbach. “I don’t allow for improvisation with the dialogue. But if we choreograph everything and have a distinct blueprint we’re all working off of, it actually gives the actors more freedom. The improvisation can come in the performance. They can let go because they know they are going to be caught; they are in a safe place.

"To have collaborators like the two of them and Laura, Alan, Ray, Julie and Merritt, to have actors so free and so precise at same time, was such a gift.”