Serves 8

With its edible skin and approachable size, delicata squash is an easy side to prep with all your other Thanksgiving endeavors. Slice right through the tubular vegetable to make 1/2-inch-thick rings (plan on 3 to 4 pieces per person). You can do this step a day or two in advance and store them in a plastic container in the fridge. To cook it, toss the squash rings with olive oil, sliced red chiles, and Parmesan for a savory contrast. You can scrape out the chile ribs or leave them in for more heat. The key to getting the rings nicely browned without turning them to mush is to roast them in a very hot oven for a short amount of time. If fresh chiles don't make it onto your shopping list, you can substitute 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Scrape up all the crispy bits of cheese in the baking dish when you transfer the rings to a platter.

5 medium delicata squash, cut into 1/2-inch-thick rounds, seeds removed 2 long hot or Fresno (red) chiles, sliced into thin rings 3 tablespoons olive oil ¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan Salt, to taste ¼ cup fresh mint leaves, torn up

1. Set the oven at 500 degrees. Line 2 rimmed sheet pans with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, toss the squash rings, chiles, olive oil, 1/4 cup of the Parmesan, and a generous pinch of salt. Divide the squash between the 2 prepared baking sheets (it should all fit in one layer). Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

3. Roast for 17 to 20 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through cooking, or until the rounds are nicely browned and tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with mint.

Claudia Catalano