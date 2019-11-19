Makes 1 large rectangular double-crust pie

Slab pies, often baked on a sheet pan or made in a rectangular baking dish, are a great way to feed a crowd. A double-crust slab pie has a crust-to-filling ratio that is much higher that a standard round or deep-dish pie. The corner pieces are coveted by crust lovers. To stay true to the nature of slab pie, don't fill the entire baking dish. The pie should come halfway up the sides of the dish. The best thing about slab pie is that it doesn't have to be perfect. But don't rush it. Chill the dough before rolling it and chill the pie after it has been assembled to make a crust that will hold its shape in a hot oven. Bake the pie for longer than you thought truly necessary. Good pastry becomes great pastry when it has properly browned and caramelized. Let the pie cool for several hours and serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

PASTRY

3 cups flour ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon baking powder ¼ cup sugar 1 cup (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut up 2 teaspoons distilled white or cider vinegar ⅓ cup ice water Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a food processor, pulse the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar to blend them.

2. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture forms crumbs. Stop the machine and grab a handful; if it sticks together when you grasp it, it's ready.

3. In a bowl, combine the vinegar and water. Sprinkle the liquids over the flour mixture. Pulse the dough just until it forms clumps (it should not come together to form a ball).

4. Turn the clumps out onto a lightly floured counter. Work the dough with your hands until it comes together in a ball.

5. Divide the dough into 2 pieces, one slightly larger than the other. Form each piece into a rectangle. Wrap in foil and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

FILLING

6 medium baking apples (Jonagold, Cortland, Braeburn, Rome Beauty, Granny Smith, Mutsu), peeled, cored, and cut into 1/4-inch slices 1 cup fresh cranberries ⅔ cup sugar 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg Pinch of salt Juice of 1/2 small lemon 3 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces 1 egg, lightly beaten Turbinado or demerara sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. In a bowl, toss the apples, cranberries, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and lemon juice until evenly coated.

3. On a lightly floured counter, roll the larger piece of dough into an 11-by-15-inch rectangle. Lift the dough onto the rolling pin, and carefully ease it into the baking dish. With your fingers, press the dough partly up the sides of the dish and firmly into the edges and corners.

4. Transfer the filling to the pan and spread evenly. Sprinkle the butter over the apples. Roll the other piece of dough into a 9-by-13-inch rectangle. Use the tip of a knife to cut a small decoration or vent in the center. Lift the dough onto the rolling pin and carefully lay it over the apple filling. Roll the edges of the dough under and press tightly to form a seal with the bottom dough.

5. Refrigerate the unbaked pie for 20 minutes. Set the oven at 425 degrees.

6. Brush the top crust lightly with beaten egg and sprinkle with turbinado or demerara sugar.

7. Place the dish on the bottom rack of the oven. Bake for 20 minutes. Turn the oven temperature down to 350 degrees. Continue baking for 50 to 60 minutes, rotating the dish from front to back. Transfer the pie to the top rack of the oven if it isn't browning enough. The pie is done when the filling is bubbling through the vent and the top is golden brown. (Total baking time is 70 to 80 minutes.)

8. Transfer the pie to a wire rack and cool for several hours before cutting into squares.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick