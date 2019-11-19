Serves 8

For those who prefer crunchy stuffing, this sheet pan method is for you. Cube sturdy country white bread and toast the pieces in the oven, or leave them out overnight to dry. Saute celery and wedges of red onion with fresh sage, and mix them with the bread cubes, apples, dried cranberries, chicken stock, and eggs. Add a little extra stock before baking if you prefer a moister stuffing. Lining the sheet pan with parchment paper makes cleanup easier.

1 loaf (1 pound) country white bread, cut into 3/4-inch cubes ¼ cup (1/2 stick) butter 1 large red onion, cut into thin wedges 3 stalks celery with leaves, coarsely chopped 4 large sprigs fresh sage, leaves chopped (1/4 cup) 2 cups chicken stock 2 eggs 2 teaspoons salt, or more to taste 2 baking apples (Jonagold, Cortland, Braeburn, Rome Beauty, Granny Smith, Mutsu), peeled, cored, and chopped ½ cup dried cranberries

1. Set the oven at 300 degrees. Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets; line one of them with parchment paper.

2. Put the bread cubes on the unlined baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, stirring once halfway through baking, or until they are lightly browned. Transfer the bread to a large bowl. Turn the oven temperature up to 375 degrees.

3. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft but not browned. Add the sage and cook for 1 minute.

4. Add 1/2 cup of the chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and stir the mixture into the bread cubes.

5. In another bowl, whisk the remaining 1 1/2 cups stock, eggs, and salt. Pour the liquids over the bread, add the apples and cranberries, and mix until the bread is evenly moistened.

6. Spread the stuffing on the parchment-lined baking sheet, pressing gently into the corners. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the stuffing is very lightly browned. Transfer to a serving dish.

Jill Gibson