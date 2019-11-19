Serves 8 generously

A combination of Russet potatoes (dry and starchy) and Yukon Golds or Yellow Finns (creamy) produces ultra-creamy and fluffy mashed potatoes. With oven and stove acrobatics on Thanksgiving Day, make-ahead potatoes take the last-minute juggling out of the meal. First, add the butter to the hot potatoes to melt it, so it coats the potato starches and keeps the spuds from becoming gluey. Whisk in cream to lighten the potatoes and remove any large lumps. If you want impossibly smooth potatoes, pass them through a ricer. Once the potatoes are done, refrigerate them for up to three days and reheat in a saucepan, little by little, stirring them into hot milk or cream. You'll have enough here for seconds on the big day, or for leftovers, which, we can all agree, is the ultimate perk for all your hard work.

3 (2 pounds) large russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks 3 (2 pounds) Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks 1 tablespoon salt, and more to taste ⅔ cup heavy cream 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into pieces Black pepper, to taste ½ cup whole milk, half-and-half, or heavy cream (for reheating)

1. In a large pot, place the potatoes with cold water to cover by 1 inch and the 1 tablespoon salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat and simmer the potatoes for 25 to 30 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with the tip of a paring knife. Drain in a colander and return to the pot. Set the pot over low heat and stir the potato chunks for 1 to 2 minutes to dry them.

2. In a microwave or in a saucepan over medium heat, heat the cream until bubbles form around the edges. Keep warm, or reheat when ready to add to the potatoes.

3. Keeping the heat under the potatoes on low add the butter to the pot. Use a potato masher to mash them well and incorporate the butter. There may be a few lumps; if you like perfectly smooth mashed potatoes, pass them through a ricer and add the butter. Using a sturdy whisk, gradually stir the hot cream into the potatoes. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like, and pepper.

4. Transfer the potatoes to a bowl, smooth the top, and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

5. To reheat: Set a saucepan large enough to hold all the mashed potatoes over medium-low heat. Add the milk, half-and-half, or heavy cream and heat just until tiny bubbles appear at the edges. Add the potatoes gradually in large spoonfuls, stirring constantly, until they are all added and the potatoes are hot. Add more milk as needed to obtain the desired consistency. Taste the potatoes for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

Sally Pasley Vargas