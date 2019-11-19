Makes about 18 small biscuits

The funny thing about recipes is that they can take us to other places or on journeys, and they can also take us home and keep our loved ones with us. This recipe was a favorite of my friend, Zach Prochnow, who died earlier this year. We used to be line cooks together in Austin, Texas, or he was my sous chef. We followed each other around town to different restaurants and listened to a lot of terrible music together. I never got the exact recipe for his mashed potato biscuits, but I toyed with the ingredients and figured them out. It's basically a buttermilk biscuit dough mixed with mashed potatoes that you have to make yourself and work through a ricer or food mill. Some other tips: Use small russets and boil them whole with the skins on to prevent them from absorbing excess water. Put the butter in the freezer for 20 minutes while you're measuring the other ingredients. Work the dough as little as possible, which helps keep the biscuits nice and fluffy. Later, when you're about to cut the biscuits, don't overwork the dough, which will make them dense. Place the biscuits close together on a baking sheet; if they're touching, it will help them rise. Finally, turn on your favorite terrible music while cooking.

¾ pound small russet potatoes, unpeeled 1½ teaspoons salt, and a generous pinch for the potatoes ⅔ cup buttermilk 1 egg 2½ tablespoons honey 2½ cups flour 1½ tablespoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes and frozen for 20 minutes Extra flour (for rolling) Extra buttermilk (for brushing)

1. Line a plate with paper towels. In a large saucepan, combine the unpeeled russets, water to cover by 2 inches, and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Turn the heat to medium and cook the potatoes uncovered, for 30 to 40 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a skewer. Transfer the potatoes to the paper towels; set aside until cool enough to handle.

2. Peel the potatoes; the skins should come off easily with your hands. Work them through a potato ricer or food mill into a bowl. Measure out 1 1/2 cups. Transfer to a bowl; cover the top with a paper towel to absorb excess moisture.

3. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Have on hand a 2-inch cutter and a 9-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet (called a quarter sheet pan) or a baking dish of the same size. Line it with parchment paper.

4. In a bowl with a fork, beat the buttermilk, egg, and honey.

5. Remove the paper towel from the potatoes. Add the buttermilk mixture and stir gently until thoroughly combined.

6. In a large bowl, stir the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt to blend them. Add the butter and work the mixture with a pastry blender until it forms crumbs.

7. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. Using a rubber spatula, fold the buttermilk-potato mixture into the flour mixture to form a dough. You may have to use your hands to gently knead the dough until it comes together.

8. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured work surface. Gently roll the dough until it is 1/2-inch to 3/4-inch thick. Use the cutter to stamp out rounds.

9. Place them touching on the baking sheet. Reshape and reroll the scraps; stamp out more rounds.

10. Brush the tops with buttermilk and transfer to the oven. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, turning the pan from back to front, or until the tops are pale golden. Slide the parchment paper onto a wire rack to cool the biscuits for 5 minutes. Serve warm with butter.

Lauren Allen