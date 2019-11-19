Serves 8
Cranberry sauce gets a flavor boost from orange rind and fresh ginger. Simmer whole fresh cranberries and orange juice with the aromatics and sugar for a quick 10 minutes. It's long enough to meld the flavors and still retain a great texture. Free up time on Thanksgiving morning and make the sauce a few days ahead.
|1
|bag (12 ounces) fresh cranberries
|¾
|cup sugar
|½
|cup water
|½
|cup orange juice
|Grated rind of 1/2 orange
|1
|piece (1-inch) fresh ginger, peeled and grated
|Pinch of salt
1. In a saucepan, combine the cranberries, sugar, water, orange juice, orange rind, ginger, and salt. Bring to a boil.
2. Lower the heat, partially cover the pan, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add more orange rind, if you like.
Jill Gibson
