Serves 8

Cranberry sauce gets a flavor boost from orange rind and fresh ginger. Simmer whole fresh cranberries and orange juice with the aromatics and sugar for a quick 10 minutes. It's long enough to meld the flavors and still retain a great texture. Free up time on Thanksgiving morning and make the sauce a few days ahead.

1 bag (12 ounces) fresh cranberries ¾ cup sugar ½ cup water ½ cup orange juice Grated rind of 1/2 orange 1 piece (1-inch) fresh ginger, peeled and grated Pinch of salt

1. In a saucepan, combine the cranberries, sugar, water, orange juice, orange rind, ginger, and salt. Bring to a boil.

2. Lower the heat, partially cover the pan, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add more orange rind, if you like.

Jill Gibson