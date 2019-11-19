“Jeopardy!” fans, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for.
The show’s three highest-scoring champions -- James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter --will face off in a prime-time “Greatest of All Time Tournament” beginning Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Each episode will be a supersized to one hour, according to the “Jeopardy!” web site.
Hosted by Alex Trebek, the showdown will see the three biggest winners in the show’s history competing in a series of matches. The first to win three matches will receive $1 million and the title of Jeopardy! GOAT. The two runners up will each receive $250,000.
“Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ but you can’t help wondering: Who is the best of the best?” Trebek said in a statement.
Good question, Alex -- one fans have been asking, too.
In one corner, with total show winnings of $2,712,216, is the quiz machine that is Holzhauer. He holds the record for 15 of the top single-game winnings on “Jeopardy!,” and just won this year’s Tournament of Champions.
In another corner, we have Jennings, the man who became synonymous with the game show when he went on a 74-game winning streak, the longest in the game’s history, back in 2004. His show winnings total $3,370,700.
And in the third corner, we have Rutter, the highest money winner of all time across any television game show, with total “Jeopardy!” winnings of $4,688,436. He has never lost “Jeopardy!” to a human opponent, according to the show’s web site. In 2011, he lost to Watson, the computer developed by IBM.
On Monday, Hotzhauer was already up to some trash talking on Twitter, posting an entire thread about his “Jeopardy!” adversaries and how expects the odds of winning to be in his favor.
You know they say that all men are created equal, but you look at me and you look at @KenJennings and you can see that statement is not true. pic.twitter.com/Oi1dO4qomI— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 18, 2019
Jennings seemed to get a kick out of it, retweeting the thread. He also had his own jab: “All proceeds go to buying @James_Holzhauer a nice sport coat or blazer, and maybe even a necktie.”
All proceeds go to buying @James_Holzhauer a nice sport coat or blazer, and maybe even a necktie https://t.co/6zPNEbylGG— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 18, 2019
When we spoke to Holtzhauer earlier this year, we asked if he’d be nervous to face any particular opponents.
“I don’t want to speculate on any potential ‘Jeopardy!’ special events, but I know I won’t be scared of anything,” he said then. Guess we’ll see.
Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.