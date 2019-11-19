Hosted by Alex Trebek, the showdown will see the three biggest winners in the show’s history competing in a series of matches. The first to win three matches will receive $1 million and the title of Jeopardy! GOAT. The two runners up will each receive $250,000.

The show’s three highest-scoring champions -- James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter --will face off in a prime-time “Greatest of All Time Tournament” beginning Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Each episode will be a supersized to one hour, according to the “Jeopardy!” web site.

“Jeopardy!” fans, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for.

"Jeopardy!" champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer John Locher/AP

“Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ but you can’t help wondering: Who is the best of the best?” Trebek said in a statement.

Good question, Alex -- one fans have been asking, too.

In one corner, with total show winnings of $2,712,216, is the quiz machine that is Holzhauer. He holds the record for 15 of the top single-game winnings on “Jeopardy!,” and just won this year’s Tournament of Champions.

In another corner, we have Jennings, the man who became synonymous with the game show when he went on a 74-game winning streak, the longest in the game’s history, back in 2004. His show winnings total $3,370,700.

In this 2011, file photo, "Jeopardy!" champions Ken Jennings, left, and Brad Rutter look on as an IBM computer called "Watson" beats them to the buzzer to answer a question during a practice round of the "Jeopardy!" quiz show in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. The three top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January 2020. Seth Wenig/AP

And in the third corner, we have Rutter, the highest money winner of all time across any television game show, with total “Jeopardy!” winnings of $4,688,436. He has never lost “Jeopardy!” to a human opponent, according to the show’s web site. In 2011, he lost to Watson, the computer developed by IBM.

On Monday, Hotzhauer was already up to some trash talking on Twitter, posting an entire thread about his “Jeopardy!” adversaries and how expects the odds of winning to be in his favor.

Jennings seemed to get a kick out of it, retweeting the thread. He also had his own jab: “All proceeds go to buying @James_Holzhauer a nice sport coat or blazer, and maybe even a necktie.”

When we spoke to Holtzhauer earlier this year, we asked if he’d be nervous to face any particular opponents.

“I don’t want to speculate on any potential ‘Jeopardy!’ special events, but I know I won’t be scared of anything,” he said then. Guess we’ll see.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.