Theologians of all faiths are agreed that when on the eighth day of creation God said, “Let there be irresistible organ licks,” it was the opening of “Green Onions” he must have had in mind.

NEW YORK — To call Booker T. Jones by his last name would be silly. It would be like referring to Beyoncé as “Knowles” or Madonna as “Ciccone”: not incorrect but kind of missing the point. He has been on a first-name-and-middle-initial basis with the culture at large since at least 1962, when Booker T. & the MGs released “Green Onions." Does the rock era have a more famous instrumental?

Advertisement

Thirty years later, Booker T. & the MGs were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Twenty-seven years after that, Booker T. is still touring. He performs at the Narrows Center for the Arts, in Fall River, on Friday. He has a new CD out, his first in six years, “Note by Note." He also has a new memoir, "Time Is Tight: My Life Note by Note.”

“Now that this [book] is out, I can focus more on music again," he explained one morning last month in midtown Manhattan. This was in a conference room at his publisher, Little, Brown. His wife, Nan, sat nearby. “If he writes another book,” she deadpanned, “I’m leaving.”

A very youthful-looking 75, Booker T. wore a fedora and peacock-blue checked blazer. The look matched his manner: casual yet dapper. He spoke in calm, soft-voiced tones inflected by his native Memphis. He weighed his answers with an appreciation for language that’s evident in his book. “What I wanted was a flow," he said, “like a musical composition.”

In the book, Booker T. describes producing Willie Nelson’s multi-platinum 1978 album, “Stardust.” Nelson “had a rare, innate, and effortless understanding of music. Like some people who just know where colors go together.” Might that description also fit Booker T.?

Advertisement

He seemed both slightly surprised and pleased by the comparison. Deflecting the compliment, he still managed to answer the question. “Yeah, that’s the way I came into the world: the music” he said. “It’s just that little thing, that special thing, a guy knows.”

Booker T. & The MGs in 1970. From left: drummer Al Jackson Jr., Booker T. Jones, bassist Donald "Duck" Dunn, and guitarist Steve Cropper. Anonymous

The knowledge speaks for itself. Booker T. has four Grammys, one of them for lifetime achievement. The MGs — Booker T. on organ; Steve Cropper on guitar; Al Jackson Jr. on drums; first Lewie Steinberg, then Donald “Duck” Dunn, on bass — were the house rhythm section at Stax Records. The pantheon of ’60s R&B has two supreme labels. One of them, Motown, had the Supremes. The other was the Memphis-based Stax: grittier and stripped-down, compared to its slicker Detroit counterpart.

Being at Stax meant Booker T. played with Otis Redding and Sam & Dave and Isaac Hayes. Yet he’s also played with Nelson, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Ray Charles, Stephen Stills, Carlos Santana, Lou Reed, Questlove, Melissa Etheridge, Elton John, Barbra Streisand. There’s being in demand. Then there’s being Booker T.

The first time Booker T. played with a famous musician he was 12, accompanying Mahalia Jackson on piano. The next famous musicians weren’t famous yet. Like Booker T., they were still in high school. He played guitar in a trio with Maurice White, who’d later led Earth, Wind & Fire, and David Porter, who became Hayes’s songwriting partner at Stax.

Advertisement

It’s no small musical irony that Booker T. — the master of the Hammond B-3 organ — made his recording debut playing baritone saxophone. That was on a Rufus and Carla Thomas duet, “Cause I Love You,” in 1960. He was 15. Even more surprising, the instrument he played on Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man" was tuba. He also has variously played oboe, clarinet, alto saxophone, and, harmonica. He’s also been known to sing. Check out “Down in Memphis,” from the Grammy-winning “The Road From Memphis” (2011).

“One [instrument] led to another," Booker T. said of his musical path. That path included four years of traveling the 400 miles between Memphis and Bloomington, Ind., doing it almost every week during the academic year. While he was doing sessions on weekends at Stax in the early ’60s, he was studying during the week at Indiana University, graduating in 1966 with a degree in music education.

“It was theory class at 7:30 on Friday,” he said. "It was a William Bell session on Sunday afternoon. That was it. I could stay at my parents’ house. The one thing I do find amazing is that I never stopped at a hotel on the way. But I did know the road really well. I think that’s why I named that album ‘The Road From Memphis.' ”

Motown billed itself as Hitsville, USA. Stax was a less-grand affair. Located in a former movie theater at 926 E. McLemore Ave., it housed a record shop as well as recording studios.

Advertisement

“I knew I wanted to get through that door,” Booker T. said, recalling the partition between where records were sold and records were made. “That was the door with the green curtain; and I’d been hearing music come out of there. ‘Hmm, they’re making records or something back there.’ ”

The gleam audible in Booker T.'s voice inspired an obvious question: Was it fun being at Stax?

“It was, and it was, and addictive. It made for a good life," he said. “We loved being there. We got probably more from the music than our listeners did.”

A half a century and more later, those Stax recordings seem at once matter of fact and miraculous: American popular culture at a rare, maybe unique, level of achievement. Did it seem that way to the musicians while they were in the middle of it?

From left: Donald "Duck" Dunn, Isaac Hayes, William Bell, Booker T. Jones, and Steve Cropper at the South by Southwest Festival in 2007. Rick Diamond/Courtesy Hachette Book Group

“We knew we were doing something, but it was entirely random, as far as having a place in American culture. The only thing we might have been aware of was that we were doing something new. That was obvious. That’s what we were shooting for. That was our purpose. That’s what we got our energy from, doing something new. And we had the guideline of simplicity. . . . I don’t know where it came from. But I loved it. It seemed to guide us. The space became a resting point.”

Not that resting has much interest for him these days.

Advertisement

“I perform a lot more than I used to," Booker T. said. "We play probably 50 dates, at a minimum, a year. I’m still the same guy I was that went to 926 McLemore, mentally and emotionally. That’s all still churning down there [inside] and it wants to come to the surface.”

Booker T. smiled his light-up-the-room smile.

“The going is what keeps me going.”

BOOKER T. JONES

At Narrows Center for the Arts, Fall River, Nov. 22, 8 p.m. Tickets $47 day of show, $50 advance, 508-324-1926, www.narrowscenter.org





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.