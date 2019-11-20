Short-documentary filmmakers might still be driving Civics but now they at least have the backing of National Geographic Films, which will be streaming two of the works they have produced this year, Orlando von Einsiedel’s “ Lost and Found, ” with a running time of just under 22 minutes, and Alexander A. Mora’s “ The Nightcrawlers, ” just over 40.

The winner was Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness,” which is about a Pakistani woman who survived an honor killing.

At the 2016 Oscars Louis CK presented the award for best documentary short and, as expected, made fun of the nominees. “This Oscar’s going home in a Honda Civic,” he said to much laughter. “This Oscar’s going to be the nicest thing they ever own in their lives. It’s going to give them anxiety to keep it in their crappy apartment.”

Both are about individuals who, against impossible odds, oppose vast, systemic programs of murderous injustice and cruelty. Both also are likely candidates for an Oscar, though it’s safe to say Louis CK won’t be there as a presenter.

A drone shot in “Lost and Found” ascends to slowly reveal the full extent of a refugee camp in Bangladesh, the largest in the world, an endless expanse of hovels housing the 700,000 Rohingya who have fled the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the military in neighboring Myanmar. Among them is Kamal Hussein, who had escaped there as a 6-year-old but lost his parents along the way.

That was 27 years ago. Now he has dedicated his life to helping other refugee children and their parents find each other, a task that, given its immensity, seems hopeless.

Von Einsiedel’s camera follows Hussein as he weaves through the camp’s teeming alleys in search of a missing 3-year-old girl. He finds her, takes her back to his “center” — a table with a hand-lettered sign — and reports her presence, using a crude PA system provided by a UN refugee agency. Hours pass, night falls, and finally the mother emerges from the darkness to recover her child.

“So far I have reunited 784 children with their parents,” Hussein says. But he notes, “Sometimes nobody comes.”

Raffy Lerma behind the camera. Alexander A. Mora/Genius Loki Film and Violet Film/National Geographic Films





Raffy Lerma is one of the title photojournalists in Mora’s “The Nightcrawlers.” They are a brave band who risk retribution and death as they investigate the extrajudicial murder of suspected dealers and users — an estimated 27,000 to date — by police and vigilantes as part of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s war against drugs.

The Nightcrawlers rush from one killing to the next to photograph the bloody aftermath and talk to the grieving survivors. Many of the victims were barely teenagers. The father of one condemns Duterte and says, “I ask myself: Why did I vote for him?” But an overwhelming majority of the population still support the president.

In one photo a young woman cradles her dead brother in her arms. The image resembles Michelangelo’s “Pieta” and stirred some outrage when it was published in a newspaper under the headline “Thou Shalt Not Kill.” Duterte denounced it. “Hitler murdered 3 million Jews,” he declares inaccurately. “There are 3 million drug addicts. I’d be happy to slaughter them.”

Duterte has been getting help in achieving this goal from an army of masked “volunteers.” Mora somehow managed to embed himself with one such band and follows them as they stalk a victim in Manila. Their leader, who works during the day as a tourist guide, says he has personally executed “50 plus.” He says he prays to God for forgiveness after each murder, but adds, “When I smoke meth I feel nothing when I kill.”

