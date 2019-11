Suzanne Morris (“ A Trapezoid is Not a Dinosaur! ”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Grace Talusan (“The Body Papers”) reads at 7 p.m. at Reading Public Library, 64 Middlesex Ave., Reading... Robin Wall Kimmerer (“Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants”) reads at 5:30 p.m. at Lesley University, Marran Theater, 34 Mellen St., Cambridge... Robert Cocuzzo (“The Road to San Donato”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at the Brighton Branch of the Boston Public Library, 40 Academy Hill Rd., Boston.

TUESDAY

Dennis Daly (“The Devil’s Artisan”) reads at 6 p.m. at Amesbury Public Library, 149 Main St., Amesbury.

FRIDAY

Jan Brett (“The Tale of the Tiger Slippers”) reads at 5 p.m. at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden St., Concord.

SATURDAY

Jana Milbocker (“The Garden Tourist”) reads at the New England Mobile Book Fair, 241 Needham St., Boston.

Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change. A full listing of events is available online at bostonglobe.com/arts/books.