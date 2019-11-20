A few years ago, while reading a profile of the Catholic social activist Dorothy Day in a collection of old issues of The New Yorker, Adams ran across the phrase: “Must the devil have all the good tunes?” (The line may have originated with Martin Luther.) Composer, meet your next title.

“I like titles,” the composer John Adams said during a recent phone interview. “Anyone who looks at my list of works knows that I take pleasure in using language to create them.” A perusal of the names of Adams’s works and movements bears this out: “Hallelujah Junction," “Slonimsky’s Earbox,” “Meister Eckhardt and Quackie,” “American Berserk,” “Gnarly Buttons,” “Son of Chamber Symphony.” The man knows a good title when he sees it.

“It immediately summoned up the idea of a devilish piece, some virtuosic piece like the Liszt ‘Totentanz’ … that type of diabolical energy that I knew Yuja Wang is capable of,” the composer said, referring to the famous pianist who had asked Adams to write a concerto for her. “Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?” — which was premiered in March by Wang and the Los Angeles Philharmonic under music director Gustavo Dudamel — arrives in Boston on Saturday, when the same forces visit Symphony Hall during the Philharmonic’s tour.

Adams forgoes the “Dies Irae” theme that underpins Liszt’s work, but his piece opens with a similarly dark coloring, the piano beating out a funky, off-kilter rhythm while surrounded by dark tentacles of sound from the cellos and basses. It’s an immediately arresting start, something that Adams admits was not always part of his playbook.

“Things have changed since the old minimalist days where we took 20 minutes to get a piece off the runway,” he said with a laugh. “It’s amazing how many pieces start very tentatively and take three, five, sometimes 10 minutes to get to the point. I don’t know if that’s a vestigial result of years of composers like Morton Feldman or minimalist pieces where we didn’t want to hear something vivid and punchy right at the beginning.”

Then again, Adams was never much of a minimalist. Or rather, the label never fit him as well as it did Philip Glass and Steve Reich, the doyens of American minimalism. Initially attracted to the pulsating rhythms and tonal basis he found in the minimalism of the 1960s and ’70s, Adams fused those elements with a passion for harmony and large-scale architecture that owed much to the European Romantic tradition (especially in orchestral music). In this connection, Adams likes to bring up a quote he attributes to former Boston Globe critic Michael Steinberg, that Adams was “a minimalist who is bored with minimalism.” (According to a collection of writings on Adams, however, it seems that Steinberg was actually quoting the composer describing himself.)

“I think especially in my early pieces, it’s there in the background, sometimes in the foreground,” he said during the interview. “I would say that I found minimalism a very important stylistic development but that I tried immediately to expand its expressive and dramatic possibilities. And of course, in so doing, I sort of had to leave the church.”

Adams has gone on to create a catalog of works as fresh and distinctive as any in American music. Among his five operas (he is at work on a sixth) is the now-canonical “Nixon in China,” and his catalog contains several essential orchestral works, including “Harmonielehre,” “The Dharma at Big Sur,” and an earlier piano concerto called “Century Rolls.”

Yet Adams still finds himself anxious while hearing performances of his new works, wondering whether or not it works. “I’m very aware as I’m sitting in the audience of what the ambiance is. And I can sense the people around me, whether their attention is falling or flagging. And I will ask that question of myself: Is this just that it’s a new piece and they only know Rachmaninoff, or is this a problem of the piece? It’s good to be humble about those things.”

Humbling, too, is the experience of beginning the next piece, facing the next blank page. “Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes” eventually became a single-movement structure that replicates the fast-slow-fast template of the concerto tradition, the “devilish” opening followed by a lengthy and rapt slow section and an energetic finale. But even for a composer as decorated as Adams, the process of getting there was excruciating.

“Starting a new piece is the most profoundly humiliating experience, even for someone at my age with all the experience I’ve had,” he said. “I am just appalled at how rudimentary and embarrassingly terrible my first stabs at a new piece are. And I have to say to young composers that you have to adopt a Zen beginner’s mind every single time. You have to do baby steps.”

David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.