I’ve been happy to see Holly Hunter showing up on TV more often. Most recently, she played out an arc on “Succession” as the sucker who got chewed up and spit out by the Roy family. She didn’t have much luck as the star of HBO’s short-lived “Here and Now,” but perhaps she’ll fare better in the upcoming miniseries based on James Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty,” in which she’ll play Sally Yates.

But her latest project is most exciting of all, as she has just been cast in what pretty much has to be a good comedy, since it will be the latest from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. It’s still untitled, it will be on NBC, and it’s about a cynical wealthy businessman — played by “The Good Place” star Ted Danson — who runs for mayor of Los Angeles and wins. Hunter will play a liberal councilwoman who isn’t fond of him, and Bobby Moynihan from “Saturday Night Live” will play the new mayor’s director of communications.