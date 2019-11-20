“Big in Boston: The Remix,” the festive annual fundraiser for Big Sister Boston, took over the Museum of Fine Arts Nov. 16 for a night of performances and celebration, where Deborah Daccord, a partner at law firm Mintz and a long time Big Sister volunteer, was the evening’s special honoree. The event featured a special appearance by former Big Sister Elle Fisher and her former Little Sister Thelma Gomes, a Boston Police officer. (We hear the two were matched for 20 years.) Also on hand for the bash were Gomes’s mother, Maria Matos, President and CEO of Big Sister Boston Deb Re, as well as the evening’s cochairs -- Mintz chairman Robert Popeo and Big Heart Hospitality’s Tiffani Faison. More than 400 guests were in the house for a performance by singer LaQuandra Seymore, spirited antics by Boston Roller Derby skaters, and music by teen DJs Amira & Kayla.

(From left) WBZ-TV/CBS Boston news anchor Lisa Hughes, Mayor Marty Walsh, President & CEO of Big Sister Boston Deb Re. Christopher McIntosh