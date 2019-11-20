US News & World Report evaluated 176 ships in 17 top cruise lines to compile the 2020 US News Best Cruise Lines Rankings across six categories — best cruise lines for the money, best luxury cruise lines, best for families, best for couples, best Mediterranean cruise lines, and best Caribbean cruise lines. The rankings were chosen from expert evaluations, overall reputation among travelers, results from health assessments conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other factors.

As temperatures continue to drop in Boston, you may be thinking it’s time for a vacation. How about a cruise?

Here are some of the best, according to the magazine’s report, which was released this week:

Royal Caribbean International takes the number one spot for the Best Cruise Line for the Money with Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line following behind. Because Royal Caribbean’s massive ships can accommodate thousands of guests, the company can keep rates low. “In fact, travelers may find itineraries in popular Caribbean, European, and Alaskan destinations for less than $200 per person,” the report states.

Disney Cruise Line’s slogan is “a vacation for the whole family,” and it offers nighttime fireworks, pirate-themed dinners, and stops at Disney’s private Caribbean island, among other things. These factors helped propel Disney to the top of the list for Best Cruise Line for Families as well as Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean.

Looking for a more adult vibe?

Then Viking Ocean Cruises, which ranked number one for both Best Cruise Line for Couples and Best Luxury Cruise Line, might be more your style. Seabourn Cruise Line is another option for grown-up tastes. It remains number one for the Best Cruise Line in the Mediterranean, bringing an intimate number of travelers — 600 or fewer — to destinations such as the Canary Islands and Italy.

In the 2020 season, cruise lines are joining initiatives to better accommodate their guests — from adding more unique sailing locations to being more environmentally aware.

“Cruise lines are constantly adapting to new trends and providing updated amenities to directly cater to what consumers want," said Nicola Wood, travel editor at US News.

