Some inland areas could see a spot or two of snow with the rest of us experiencing a couple of rain showers. This likely will mark the 136th day of measurable precipitation this year, keeping us near the top of the heap for days when there’s been any amount of precipitation.

Wednesday will feature another day with a lot of clouds, cool temperatures and a little bit of precipitation. Temperatures are going to average 10 degrees below normal once again and it will really feel more like December then a week before Thanksgiving.

What’s interesting is that we haven’t had a lot of precipitation on many of those days and there are precipitation events that straddle two days, coming late one evening and extending early into the morning of the next day. This month’s total precipitation is actually below average and for the year although we are 10 percent over normal, it’s not an extremely wet year.

In other words, although we’ve had a lot of days with rain we haven’t had as much rain as you might expect.

Frequent precipitation events are in the forecast through early December. /Tropical Tidbits

In addition to the cloudy, dismal weather, it has been on seasonably chilly. Temperatures this month are about 4 degrees below average, the coldest start to November since 1992. Cold Novembers can be harbingers of things to come. There’s a moderate correlation between a cold November and an overall cold winter.

Remember if the temperature this winter ends up averaging below normal, it doesn’t mean that every single month has to be that way. We could have one very cold month and a couple of mild months or a couple of near average months and 1 month slightly below-average. Statistics are a funny thing: The numbers don’t always tell the full story.

The forecast that takes us into early December shows above-average precipitation likely across much of the country. One thing to notice on this map is that although there is a stronger likelihood of wet weather, the percentage is not terribly great, meaning that there’s not a lot of confidence in this forecast.

/National Weather Service/NOAA

If we compare this to the temperature outlook, which has a stronger likelihood of above average temperatures, you can see the difference. After the initial three weeks of cold weather here in November we are going to get a bit of a break as we close out the month and enter December.

The American model even has a few days of readings above average as we close out November. This would be a welcome change to the early-winter feeling and allow us to further prep for the inevitable cold and snow ahead.



