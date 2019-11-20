In the latest of a seemingly endless stream of preposterous utterances by the president of the United States, Donald Trump claimed, following his real-time tweet denigrating Marie Yovanovitch as she testified before the House Intelligence Committee, that he had a right to “freedom of speech.” He seems to think that the First Amendment permits him to say anything that pops into his head at any time, without consequences, and — consistent with his view of the imperial presidency — that anything he does, regardless of how outrageous, gets a pass. But he’s just plain wrong that so-called free speech includes the license to intimidate or retaliate against witnesses who are testifying in lawful government investigations.

The integrity of our justice system — and the rule of law — depends on our assurance to witnesses that they will be protected from retaliation, and threats of retaliation, when they cooperate with investigations and when they testify in connection with those investigations. Who can fault Yovanovitch, the impressive and patriotic former ambassador to Ukraine, for finding Trump’s tweet during her testimony as “very intimidating,” and who can question that it was in immediate retaliation for her candid testimony?

Free speech is sacred, but its protections don’t extend to Trump’s unforgivable behavior here.

Michael Felsen

Jamaica Plain

The writer retired last year after a 39-year career in federal law enforcement.

Trump works hard to remain innocent until proven guilty

For those who still believe that President Trump is a victim, unfairly hounded by the Democratic Party, you do not have to “trust” The New York Times, CNN, or any other source. Simply ask yourself: If Trump is innocent, why has he tried so desperately to suppress evidence and silence witnesses closest to the impeachment inquiry, blocking them from testifying?

For that matter, why is he fighting so hard to keep his tax returns from the public, if he is, as he proclaims, an honorable and successful businessman and not a failure or tax dodger — or, worse, engaged in criminal practices?

Didn’t someone once say that the truth shall set you free? Just ask yourself one simple question: What is he afraid of?

Susan Jhirad

Medford

William Taylor offers stark contrast with president

During last week’s impeachment hearing, the strongest rebuke of the president was an ironic one. Donald Trump admires people who “look the part.” Yet if anyone epitomized the term “presidential” on Capitol Hill, it was not Trump; it was William Taylor.

Dignified, honest, articulate, nuanced, a careful listener who responded only after deliberation, the top US diplomat in Ukraine could have provided no sharper contrast to Trump’s style.

Taylor reminded viewers that, in addition to being commander in chief, President Trump is also the head of state — one who, alas, has described critics within his own party as “human scum.” A more accurate characterization of Taylor, whatever his political affiliation, might be cream of the crop.

Trump may want to skim off some of Taylor’s integrity and demeanor to use in his own behavior. For if you’ve reached the age of 73, and have learned to manage neither your mouth nor your manners, you cannot be a true leader, because you have not gained the essentials of self-discipline and respect for others.

Price Grisham

Salem

The writer was a congressional liaison specialist for the US Department of Agriculture under Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Trump could go on to set an impeachment record

We all know that that Donald Trump is pretty much incapable of learning from (or even acknowledging) his mistakes; that he seldom gets beyond “me” in making decisions; that he relies on uninformed “gut” feelings; that he is easily swayed by those willing to praise him; that he is both uninformed on and uninterested in the details of policies or the responsibilities of public office. Add to that the fact that there probably remain few adults who are both qualified and willing to fill senior positions of a Trump administration.

The terrifying conclusion is that if he is reelected, Trump could well become the first president to be impeached twice.

Stephen Polit

Belmont

Here’s her hat — tossed into the ring

I am pleased to announce that, after considerable thought, mostly while waiting at a stoplight on Route 9, I have decided to run for the office of president of the United States. As chair of the town’s Trails Committee for the past two years, I feel that my qualifications are indisputable. Also, I am over 35 years of age.

Melanie Magee

Shrewsbury