The two candidacies are a window on dueling Democratic impulses. If “Sense and Sensibility” author Jane Austen were writing this story, she might call it Amity and Enmity.

Yet the two Democrats are interesting for more than the New Hampshire rivalry and home-state primary showdown that will ensue.

A nation that hasn’t elected a president from Massachusetts since 1960 may not necessarily see the need for three Bay State candidates this year: Elizabeth Warren, Bill Weld, and now Deval Patrick.

Patrick is by nature a conciliator, a man who tries to bridge differences, to square the ideological circle. In that way, he’s reminiscent not just of Barack Obama but also of LBJ, who liked to quote Isaiah this way: “Come, let us reason together.”

Even when choosing sides, Patrick tries to make it seem as though he’s not, arguing that the policy he favors is good for the community as a whole.

I remember chatting with Patrick on the campaign trail in 2006, back before he won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, and him saying he was trying to figure out if a black man could be elected governor of Massachusetts. There were doubters, but Patrick made history with an electoral effort that was uplifting and unifying. A Patrick campaign event made everyone feel good about him and themselves — even as his rhetorical magic carpet glided above the sharp crags of partisan issues.

After one such speech, I asked a star-struck couple what, exactly, Patrick’s light-on-substance inspirational address had been about. After mulling for a moment, one answered: “It was about hope.” Patrick’s 2006 Massachusetts campaign was a thematic and stylistic precursor to Barack Obama’s 2008 national campaign. No coincidence there; the two men are good friends.

Two recent Patrick comments underscore his conciliatory sensibility. "[W]e don’t have to agree on everything to work together on anything,” he told the Los Angeles Times. Taxes on the “most prosperous and the most fortunate " should go up, he said, "not as a penalty, but because we all have a stake as a national community in building our future.”

Like Pete Buttigieg, Patrick will appeal to those weary of the continuous combat of today’s politics and longing for a more cooperative era.

Warren’s campaign, contrariwise, is pitched at those who don’t believe a return to comity is possible in light of the GOP’s obstructionist posture toward Democratic presidents.

As long-time political observer Ralph Whitehead puts it: “By temperament, Deval is more irenic than she is. Her last book is ‘This Fight Is Our Fight.’ "

Warren declares Democrats must battle monied interests if they hope to enact any of their priorities. “Money slithers through Washington like a snake," she declared last week in New Hampshire.

She delights in the opposition she’s incited from billionaires upset over her vow to impose a wealth tax on them. "Sooo sad, sooo sad, that they might have to pay two cents out of their ba-zillion dollars,” she mocked in New Hampshire.

Big structural changes won’t come without a battle, she says, declaring: “We win when we get out and fight.”

This may not be the mode of the modern Democratic Party, but Warren does sound a lot like Franklin Roosevelt speaking about monied interests in his 1936 reelection campaign. After warning that “government by organized money is just as dangerous as government by organized mob,” FDR continued to thunderous applause: “They are unanimous in their hate for me — and I welcome their hatred!”

For Patrick, the political question is this: Can his conciliatory liberalism win favor with a primary base driven to near-distraction by Donald Trump?

For Warren, it is this: Could her combative progressive populism bring back the big Midwestern states Democrats must have to win the Electoral College?

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.