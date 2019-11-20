In testimony delivered with smirks and smiles before a House impeachment panel, Sondland cited the elements of a classic “quid pro quo” — a White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for a public statement announcing investigations into alleged Ukrainian involvement in the 2016 election; and into Burisma, an energy company that hired Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden, when it was under scrutiny for corruption. Sondland also said he “came to believe” security aid to Ukraine would not be released "until that public announcement from Zelensky.'' Also according to Sondland, “everyone was in the loop.” And that loop included Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and other top State Department and National Security Council officials.

Thanks to Ambassador Gordon Sondland, President Trump’s impeachment is essentially a done deal. Take it from someone who knows a jaw-dropper when he hears one — Ken Starr, the former Whitewater independent counsel whose investigation ultimately led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment. Starr told Fox News Wednesday, “The articles of impeachment are being drawn up, if they haven’t already been drawn up. This obviously has been one of those bombshell days.”

No wonder Representative Devin Nunes of California, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, looked like a smoking howitzer had gone off in the hearing room.

Trump dismissed Sondland — a $1 million contributor to his 2016 election effort — as someone he didn’t know “very well.” Pence, through an aide, denied he ever had a conversation with Sondland about the Bidens, Bursima, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based on potential investigations.

But Trump and his shakedown cronies are in trouble. After Sondland’s opening statement, Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, got the ambassador to confirm the basic elements of bribery. The White House meeting was an “official act,” agreed Sondland, conditioned on the announcement of investigations into Burisma/the Bidens and the 2016 election.

Like others, Sondland contends he did not initially associate Burisma with the Bidens. But Trump certainly did, as the now infamous summary of his July 25 phone call with Zelensky makes clear. That’s when Trump asked the Ukrainian president to “do me a favor” by investigating Joe and Hunter Biden, plus look into a conspiracy theory involving the 2016 election. And remember, Trump’s ask came after Zelensky said his country was almost ready to buy more military equipment from the United States. And after Trump had already held up nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

What Sondland said about Trump’s involvement is very damaging to the president. At a May 23 White House meeting to brief Trump on Ukrainian matters, the president complained that Ukraine “tried to take him down in the last election.” He directed his team to “talk with Rudy,” as in Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer. Sondland said no one wanted to take that route, but did because they saw it as the only way to advance US policy interests, which included a White House visit for Zelensky. Meanwhile, Giuliani made it clear that what Trump wanted was “a public statement” from Zelensky, committing Ukraine to looking into the 2016 election and Burisma.

Why is it so damning? Because of everyone who has testified so far, Sondland has the closest connection to Trump. His testimony is not hearsay. He spoke directly to the president and was in his presence. To be fair, Sondland said he never heard Trump explicitly order the quid pro quo — a White House meeting in exchange for investigations. But as he testified, he believed Giuliani “was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president."

Sondland is not a pure hero, if there is such a thing. While throwing the president and his colleagues under the bus, he did not come entirely clean about his own understanding of the Ukraine shakedown. How could he not associate Burisma with the Bidens? But faced with a choice between lying for Trump or telling the truth about Trump, Sondland chose truth — and that will make history.

Now it’s up to the Senate to do the same.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.