Re “In Worcester, another fallen hero: Father of 3 credited with saving his colleagues” (Page A1, Nov. 14): Forget spoiled millionaire athletes or pseudo-celebrities who keep current by tweeting pictures of their backside. Here was a man who would never know a million-dollar payday, never be on TV. Yet he’s the definition of a hero and thoroughly deserving of our respect for making the ultimate sacrifice. RIP, Lieutenant Jason Menard. Your dedication and heroism can only be admired.

Mike Chapman