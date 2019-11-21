But in January 1994, Nilsson, famed as much for his turbulent career as his octaves-spanning voice and his greatest hits, died of heart failure at age 52. Those last songs were largely reduced to rumor, although two, “U.C.L.A.” and “Animal Farm,” circulated through an industry-only release from his publishing company. Twenty-five years later, and months after Nilsson’s “Gotta Get Up” was discovered by a new generation via the Netflix series “Russian Doll,” an album, retitled “Losst and Founnd,” is finally being released. But while everybody’s talkin’ about Nilsson, not all of it is positive.

Harry Nilsson was in poor health, low on money, two decades removed from his last song on the music charts, and unable to get a record deal. Yet he was determinedly writing songs again, recording demos with two different friends in the early 1990s, envisioning an album called “Papa’s Got a Brown New Robe.”

While Nilsson’s gravity-defying range was long gone by this point, there’s a wry, occasionally world-weary character to many of the vocals that is reminiscent of Randy Newman. When album tracks “U.C.L.A.” and “Lost and Found” were put online early, some fans were thrilled, others, not so much. The jaunty “U.C.L.A.,” with its whimsical lyrics about putting everything behind to go west — “There’s no place like Penny Lane, there’s no more yesterday” — was largely welcomed as worthy Nilsson. But the latter was atypical and with production that sounded like wannabe-R.E.M., it provoked dismay from online commenters. "It makes me ears bleed and not the happy kind of blood,” said one.

The 11-track album, out Friday, seesaws in quality. There are likable tracks like “Woman Oh Woman,” “Animal Farm,” and his self-effacing performance on Jimmy Webb’s clever “What Does a Woman See in a Man,” but there’s also the merely adequate “Lullaby,” and the filler of a medley of oldie “Hi-Heel Sneakers” and a half-baked new song called “Rescue Boy.” And “Yo Dodger Blue,” which is three minutes of Nilsson repeating the lines “Yo Dodger Blue, L.A. loves you” (with the phrase “Keep on doing what you do” an occasional variant) may prompt more ear-bleeding among some diehards.

Nilsson first became a star in 1969, a year after the Beatles publicly proclaimed their love for him. He had his first Top 10 hit with “Everbody’s Talkin’ ” from the film “Midnight Cowboy”; two years later, his album “Nilsson Schmilsson” reached No. 3, and his cover of Badfinger’s “Without You” topped the singles charts.

But his partying dragged him slowly down and then abruptly off the charts. A drunken spree with John Lennon in Los Angeles earned him notoriety. He ruptured a vocal cord, then did permanent damage by continuing to sing. He lent his London apartment to friends only to have Mama Cass and Keith Moon both die there, four years apart. By 1980, his recording career was over.

According to Alyn Shipton’s biography, “Nilsson: The Life of a Singer-Songwriter,” the singer was ripped off in business deals and so broke he sold off his piano and guitar. Ringo Starr bought him a house and Yoko Ono sent him money. In the late 1980s, Shipton wrote, Nilsson returned to songwriting, working piecemeal on low-budget demos, using fake drums and a plastic keyboard, with two friends, former Turtle Andy Cahan, who had a home studio in his living room, and then Mark Hudson (who later wrote for Aerosmith, Weird Al Yankovic, and Celine Dion and went on to produce for Ringo Starr and Baha Men).

Cahan says he unsuccessfully urged Nilsson to call famous friends like Paul McCartney and Eric Clapton to boost their chances of a record deal, but Nilsson never did. Hudson says when he and the singer went to a Warner Brothers meeting, Nilsson was quick to curse out the suits.

Hudson long hoped to finish the project, but with no record deal until this year, Nilsson’s family held tight to the tapes. Finally given the chance, Hudson relied on Nilsson’s old friends, like Jim Keltner (drums), Jim Cox (piano), and Webb, who plays piano on Nilsson’s cover of his “What Does a Woman See in a Man.”

“Everyone was there for the love of Harry,” Hudson says, including the bass player, Kiefo Nilsson, the singer’s son.

“We created the energy to support the vocals,” says Kiefo Nilsson, who was 8 when his dad died. “I tried to think of it as any other session, but obviously it was not.”

Despite good vibrations in the studio, controversy flared up outside with Cahan and Hudson feuding over credit. Cahan receives no mention on the new album although he says he oversaw the original demos of four songs and Hudson recorded the “U.C.L.A.” demo in his living room. Hudson acknowledges Nilsson was at Cahan’s apartment but dismisses Cahan’s contributions. “He’s just looking for his moment, and he’s completely mistaken,” Hudson says.

Dawn Eden Goldstein, who conducted the last interview with Nilsson just days before he died (material that was originally intended to be used for the album’s liner notes) believes Cahan. She says when Nilsson played her demos while sitting in his car, he told her most were produced by Cahan, not Hudson.

Regardless, Goldstein felt the demos’ arrangements were “cheesy” and “self-consciously ‘modern,’ ” leaning too heavily on synthesizers and Top 40 styles at a time when MTV’s “Unplugged” was returning an emphasis to stripped-down songs. “His voice did sound better and was filled with tenderness,” she recalls, but she adds her reaction was definitely not “Oh gosh, I can’t wait till these songs come out.”

That question of whether the album is worth releasing at all still lingers. Some online fans fretted that there weren’t enough good songs to justify its existence, while others expressed concern with Hudson’s dated style, often wishing simply for the release of all the demos. (Some have been floating around the Internet and on bootlegs.)

Hudson emphasizes that he based his production choices on detailed notes from his 1993 conversations with Nilsson. “In Hudson’s defense, the production he came up with is faithful to what Nilsson wanted in 1993, but if he was alive today would he have wanted a 1993 production or something better suited to 2019 ears?” Goldstein says.

She says releasing the demos might have been wiser, and Shipton, in an e-mail, agrees. “The problem is that none of these songs is really very good, with the possible exception of ‘U.C.L.A.,’ " he says. "The only thing that really succeeds on the whole record is Jimmy Webb’s song — it’s up there with the best of Harry’s later work.”

Ultimately, the record "probably [would] have been better left as an unfinished rumor than dragged into the cold light of day,” Shipton says.

Kiefo Nilsson understands that the unreleased demos had acquired an almost mystic appeal. “People get attached to the idea of the potential of an unwritten story, and this is one ending, but not the one they imagined,” he says. Still, he adds, “the demos were just ideas but not complete songs.”

He believes in the finished product and thinks his father would too. “Dad always put a lot of trust in the people he worked with.”

