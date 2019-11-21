2. The Starless Sea Erin Morgenstern Doubleday

3. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

4. Agent Running in the Field John le Carré Viking

5. Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson Ecco

6. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

7. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

8. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

9. Blue Moon Lee Child Delacorte Press

10. The Giver of Stars Jojo Moyes Pamela Dorman Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Doubleday

2. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

3. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators Ronan Farrow Little Brown

4. Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth Rachel Maddow Crown

5. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse John Lithgow Chronicle Prism

6. Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family Mitch Albom Harper

7. The Education of an Idealist Samantha Power Dey Street Books

8. The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West David McCullough S&S

9. Educated Tara Westover Random House

10. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems Randall Munroe Riverhead Books

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

3. Olive Kitteridge Elizabeth Strout Random House

4. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

5. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

6. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

7. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

8. The Best American Short Stories 2019 Anthony Doerr and Heidi Pitlor Mariner

9. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

10. The Handmaid’s Tale Margaret Atwood Anchor

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Upstream: Selected Essays Mary Oliver Penguin

3. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

4. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference Greta Thunberg Penguin

5. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

6. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

7. The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War Ben Macintyre Broadway Books

8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

9. White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

10. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk Jon Krakauer Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, November 17. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.