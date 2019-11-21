I was a fan of the first season of Netflix’s “The End of the [Expletive] World,” a brisk series based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel about two unusual teens falling in love on the road. And the end seemed fairly definitively the end, so I assumed it was going to be a memorable one-off featuring a pair of unforgettable performances by the two leads.

But Netflix has brought the British series back for a second season, and — while at times it feels like an epilogue, something tagged on — I’m not sorry I watched it. It’s true to the spirit of season one, which made the two messed-up central characters Alex Lawther’s James and Jessica Barden’s Alyssa sympathetic against all odds. It has the same gonzo tone and darkly funny writing. And it has a decent plotline that’s linked to the action of season one in a not-forced way.