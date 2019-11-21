Looks like Santa has a whole lot of helpers this year — and some of them wear Boston Bruins uniforms. B’s teammates grabbed shopping carts and sailed down the aisles at Walmart in Saugus Wednesday at the annual Bruins Holiday Toy Shopping event. The loot will go to hospitals around the city, making the holidays merry for more than 600 kids who can’t be home this time of year. The players seemed to know exactly what they were looking for: Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask, and Brad Marchand loaded up with all kinds of toys while at least one curious shopper captured the festivities on video.



