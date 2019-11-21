Closings: South Boston’s Coppersmith (40 W. Third St. at A Street) will shutter in early January, and its building will be repurposed. The restaurant plans to host several farewell soirees in the upcoming weeks, including a New Orleans-style feast prepared by Revelry Food Truck every Tuesday. Visit on Friday, Nov. 22, for a Friendsgiving party with deep-fried stuffing balls and pie; Hell Night on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and Friday, Dec. 13, featuring spicy food and cocktails; an Ugly Sweater fiesta on Friday, Dec. 20 (with cash prizes for most hideous garb); and a New Year’s Day brunch complete with hydrating IV stations. Pajamas are encouraged.

Openings: Ruth’s Chris Steak House (375 Revolution Drive) opens at Somerville’s Assembly Row on Monday, Nov. 25. This is the chain’s third location in the area (there are other branches in Boston and Waltham); it’s open for dinner nightly.