Closings: South Boston’s Coppersmith (40 W. Third St. at A Street) will shutter in early January, and its building will be repurposed. The restaurant plans to host several farewell soirees in the upcoming weeks, including a New Orleans-style feast prepared by Revelry Food Truck every Tuesday. Visit on Friday, Nov. 22, for a Friendsgiving party with deep-fried stuffing balls and pie; Hell Night on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and Friday, Dec. 13, featuring spicy food and cocktails; an Ugly Sweater fiesta on Friday, Dec. 20 (with cash prizes for most hideous garb); and a New Year’s Day brunch complete with hydrating IV stations. Pajamas are encouraged.
Openings: Ruth’s Chris Steak House (375 Revolution Drive) opens at Somerville’s Assembly Row on Monday, Nov. 25. This is the chain’s third location in the area (there are other branches in Boston and Waltham); it’s open for dinner nightly.
Lunches: Banners Kitchen & Tap at the new Hub on Causeway (82 Causeway St. at Lomansey Way) serves lunch beginning on Monday, Nov. 25. Visit daily (or whenever your cholesterol levels permit) for burgers, nachos, wings — and, yes, a healthy array of salads — plus 60 beers on tap, if you don’t need to go back to work.
Gift-giving: Fort Point oyster lair Row 34 (383 Congress St. at Boston Wharf Road) hosts a pop-up shopping series every Sunday in December, spotlighting gifts from the neighborhood’s artist community and restaurant staffers. Browse wares from the North Bennet Street School artists, Louis Sel artisanal sea salts, Gabrielle Schaffner Ceramics, and more, from 4 until 6 p.m. Row 34 provides free bites and bubbles.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.