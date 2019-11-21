Fashion, dance, and photography coalesce in “The Style of Movement: Fashion & Dance” ($75, Rizzoli New York, October 2019), a coffee table book by photographers Ken Browar and Deborah Ory that features 250 images of dancers draped in dazzling designer finery. Lanoue Gallery in SoWa has mounted an exhibition of the same name with 48 original works. The show includes lyrical portraits of Boston Ballet principal dancer John Lam in a jacket by Tom Ford, and former principal Kathleen Breen Combes wearing vintage Moschino, as well as dancers from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Martha Graham Dance Company, American Ballet Theatre, and The Royal Ballet. On view through Saturday, Nov. 30, at Lanoue Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave., Boston, 617-262-4400‬, lanouegallery.com