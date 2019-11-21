Visit the Museum of Fine Arts (465 Huntington Ave., Boston) on Tuesday, Dec. 3, for Massachusetts General Hospital’s second annual CenterStage gala. The soiree raises money for MGH’s Cancer Center, and English songstress Natasha Bedingfield (“Pocketful of Sunshine”) will perform.

Sip cocktails at the museum’s William I. Koch Gallery, followed by a seated dinner and speaking program featuring MGH physician-scientists talking about their research and discoveries. You’ll hear about new early-detection technologies, the evolution of personalized care medicine, and support services for patients and families. Party planners extraordinaire Rafanelli Events will throw the gala, so you know it’ll be elegant as well as educational.