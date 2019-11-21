Many thanks to Scot Lehigh for his interview with American hero and humanitarian Daniel Ellsberg (“Daniel Ellsberg, the original whistle-blower, looks back — and forward,” Opinion, Nov. 15). It is difficult to comprehend how Ellsberg, Donald Trump, and Mitch McConnell are contained within the same species. How many of us would be willing to go to prison for life for the greater good of our fellow human beings and, indeed, our planet?

In his recent book, “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner,” referring to the tropical storm that destroyed notes and documents Ellsberg was going to publish, he writes that “though it frustrated my deepest plans and caused me great anguish — it allowed me to sleep next to [my wife, Patricia], in loving embrace, for the last forty years instead of in prison.”