One instructive example came early. Speaking after Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts had pitched her wealth tax, Senator Booker of New Jersey noted that all the Democratic aspirants agreed the wealthy should pay more in taxes. Then, noting that many members of a black church where he had recently spoken hoped to become entrepreneurs, Booker said Democrats must “start talking not just about how to tax wealth but how to give more people opportunities to create wealth, to grow businesses, to have their American dream. . . . That’s what our party has to be about as well.”

This was a night when candidates went for sharper differentiation — with sharply different results.

When Warren ran through a litany of the programs and services she’d expand with her wealth tax dollars, Booker returned to his distinction, stressing the need for “pathways to prosperity” for Americans who live in “disadvantaged communities that are not seeing it.”

It was a telling thematic difference, one candidate talking wealth redistribution, another about wealth creation.

Booker also spoke powerfully about the need to battle voter suppression. And he had a memorable and funny line when he took issue with Joe Biden’s stance against legalizing marijuana. “I thought you might have been high when you said it,” he quipped.

That brought some hair-splitting from Biden: He favors decriminalization, but wants to study legalization. And that led to another strange Biden moment, when he noted that he had the support of “the only black woman ever elected to the United States Senate.” That’s Carol Mosley Braun — but Biden’s singular description of her came as a surprise to Senator Kamala Harris of California.

If Booker was one winner, Klobuchar was another. It’s hard making a passionate pitch for moderation, but the senator from Minnesota did it well, talking about the need for fiscal responsibility, for not over-promising, for telling the truth about what the country can afford — and thus rejecting policies like free college for everyone. At a time when Democrats are worried about beating President Trump, she also made an effective electoral case for her pragmatism, her experience, and her electability.

And she was very funny.

“Women are held to a higher standard,” she said. “Otherwise we could play a game called ‘name your favorite woman president.’ ” She added: “If you think a woman can’t beat Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi does it every single day.” That was a huge hit with the audience.

Mayor Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., meanwhile, showed his ability as a counter-puncher. When neo-isolationist Tulsi Gabbard, US representative from Hawaii, tried to take him to task for saying he would send US troops to Mexico — making it sound as though he wanted to invade our southern neighbor — an icy Buttigieg noted that he had been talking about helping Mexico fight the cartels. He then skewered Gabbard for her 2017 meeting with Syrian dictator-cum-butcher Bashar al-Assad.

Buttigieg also neatly folded a criticism of Warren’s mandatory Medicare for All program into his pitch about the opportunity to make real progress on large issues, saying Democrats could mobilize a majority to address big problems “if we can galvanize, not polarize, that majority.”

Whereupon he contrasted his support for a Medicare-like public auction to mandatory Medicare for All, which Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont support.

“I believe that commanding people to accept that option, whether we wait three years, as Senator Warren has proposed, or whether you do it right out of the gate, is not the right approach to unify the American people around a very, very big transformation that we now have an opportunity to deliver,” he said.

Warren, whose campaign has plateaued over her support for full-bore, private-insurance-eliminating, single payer, pitched her newly amended approach, noting that she now plans to start by adding a generous public option to the Affordable Care Act, which would apply, at no cost, to some 135 million people. The full adoption of single payer would begin later in her term. “Then, in the third year, when people have had a chance to feel it, taste it, and live with it, we’re going to vote and we’re going to want Medicare for All,” she declared.

Problem: Such a phase-in will only address policy and electoral worries if Warren stipulates that if there’s not a consensus for mandatory Medicare for All, she won’t pursue it. And there she did not go.

Like Booker, Harris also cast herself as the champion of African-American voters. After a promising start, her campaign has suffered, in part because she has over stressed biography at the expense of ideology. But she rebalanced some on Wednesday, noting that she wouldn’t only be talking about issues that affect minority voters at election time. She also did well in pitching her six-month maternity-leave plan, and explaining how it meets the needs of modern mothers, who, she said, are often both caring for a young family and helping aging parents.

“Six months paid family leave is designed to adjust to the reality of women’s lives today,” she said.

Things didn’t go well for billionaire Tom Steyer when he tried to set himself apart by stressing his support for term limits and later attempting to claim climate change as his signature issue. He did the latter by saying he would immediately declare a national climate emergency — and use emergency powers to start to address it. Neither Biden nor Warren would, he said.

Which brought a sharp retort from Biden, who noted his own early work on climate change — and reviewed Steyer’s record, as founder of Farallon Capital Management, of investing in coal assets. Score that one for the former vice president.

Aside from slighting Harris, Biden had a generally good night. One reason: This debate included more on foreign policy than others have. Biden addresses those issues more confidently and with more knowledge and range than his rivals.

In contrast to Warren, Sanders declared he’d go for mandatory Medicare for All from the get-go, and got a round of applause for saying the Palestinians must be treated fairly. Still, he, like tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, seemed a little left out — and when he wasn’t, he reverted rather quickly to sections of his stump speech.

Again, there was no runaway winner, but overall, this was a night when a quartet of younger candidates seized the moment.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com.