We have regular changes in gas prices of 20 to 30 cents a gallon. Would anyone, or anyone’s wallet, notice the difference of a 20- to 30-cent tax increase? Does anyone know what our current gas taxes are? What would that poll show? With a tax increase of 20 cents per gallon, the average driver would pay about $10 a month more in taxes. I would happily pay that for safer roads and bridges and better public transport.

I’m surprised that Jon Chesto gives any credence to a poll from an organization such as Raise Up Massachusetts, which wants to increase taxes on the rich ( “Pain at the pump, squeamishness at State House,” Business, Nov. 7). A sample size of 600 people for such a group? Clearly, this is biased.

It is time for the politicians to do the right thing for Massachusetts infrastructure. It is time for them to tell their constituents that they must help fund the improvement of roads, bridges, and public transport — for the good of all.

Steve Watson

Lynnfield

Let’s not make mistake of pretending gas prices are constant

Like many articles on the gasoline tax, the Globe’s story (“Drivers could see 2 increases in gas prices,” Page A1, Nov. 12) pretends that gas prices are constant. In reality, gas prices fluctuate regularly, and drivers will see many increases and decreases, regardless of any action on the gas tax. Indeed, if the 15-cent-per-gallon increase mentioned were passed tomorrow, a gallon of regular gas, according to state statistics, would remain cheaper than it was a year ago. We have to do a better job of putting things like a gas tax increase into a realistic context.

Saul Tannenbaum

Cambridge

When you think of it, we’ve enjoyed a gas tax break

Why all the hand-wringing about raising the gas tax? In my 32 years in Massachusetts, it has only risen a couple times, which essentially means we get a tax cut every year, if you consider inflation.

John Bowe

Belmont