Your Nov. 10 editorial on a recent court decision involving the hair drug test used by the Boston Police Department suggested that those tests may produce inaccurate results due to external contamination (“Problematic hair drug test for police officers should be retired”). The science shows otherwise.
Hair drug testing, by different procedures, has been used effectively for decades. Like any test, it is essential that the procedures contain necessary safeguards to ensure accurate results. The studies on which the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court relied, however, involved tests that were not conducted using the procedures of the laboratory that performs drug testing for the BPD, and thus they lacked the lab’s safeguards. That lab (our lab), Psychemedics, uses assays cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration and employs an aggressive wash procedure that a 2014 FBI study confirmed eliminates the possibility of false positives, even for law-enforcement officers regularly exposed to drugs.
In more than 20 years, no officer in the Boston Police Department’s undercover-drug or evidence-management units, which have the most exposure to cocaine, has ever tested positive on a Psychemedics test. Why not? Because, as the dissenting SJC justice emphasized in his 31-page opinion, “the Psychemedics phosphate-washing procedures and wash criterion eliminated 100 percent of false positive calls.”
Eliminating the use of such an effective test based on misconceptions about its accuracy will only hurt the BPD, its officers, and the general public.
Raymond C. Kubacki
Chairman and CEO
Psychemedics Corp.
Acton