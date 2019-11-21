Your Nov. 10 editorial on a recent court decision involving the hair drug test used by the Boston Police Department suggested that those tests may produce inaccurate results due to external contamination (“Problematic hair drug test for police officers should be retired”). The science shows otherwise.

Hair drug testing, by different procedures, has been used effectively for decades. Like any test, it is essential that the procedures contain necessary safeguards to ensure accurate results. The studies on which the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court relied, however, involved tests that were not conducted using the procedures of the laboratory that performs drug testing for the BPD, and thus they lacked the lab’s safeguards. That lab (our lab), Psychemedics, uses assays cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration and employs an aggressive wash procedure that a 2014 FBI study confirmed eliminates the possibility of false positives, even for law-enforcement officers regularly exposed to drugs.