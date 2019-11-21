Sondland confirmed what has been clear for weeks and has been backed up by witness after witness —– President Trump abused the office of the presidency for political gain. He extorted the Ukrainian government for a public investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden. He made the demand a condition for President Zelensky of Ukraine to receive an official White House visit. He personally ordered a freeze on military assistance to Ukraine and then made the release of the assistance money conditional on the Biden investigation.

To say that US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland dropped a bombshell Wednesday morning at the House impeachment inquiry is the understatement of the year.

“We followed the president’s orders,” said Sondland. There was a quid pro quo, and it was directed by the president himself.

But Sondland went further. “Everyone was in the loop,” he said. Not just Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, but also Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. He implicated former National Security Adviser John Bolton and key members of the National Security Council, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former US Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker; and Vice President Mike Pence. According to Sondland, the efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Biden were “not secret" within the administration.”

Sondland threw every member of Trump’s national security team under the bus, laying bare the sheer depth of corruption within the Trump administration.

Democrats repeatedly ferreted out the fact that whenever Sondland mentioned Trump’s desire for “investigations” in Ukraine no one he spoke to — be it Pence, Pompeo, or NSC staffers — batted an eye. Trump’s obsession with Ukraine and investigating Biden appeared to be well understood by those within the administration. Indeed, one of the more subtle takeaways from Sondland and Volker’s testimony on Tuesday is the extent to which administration officials acclimated themselves to the president’s political machinations and tried to find ways to work around it in pursuit of larger foreign policy goals. If working with Giuliani and prodding Ukraine officials on “investigations” was the price to pay for strengthening US-Ukrainian relations and helping Kyiv fend off Russia’s military adventurism, they were willing to do it.

This ends-justify-the-means approach is hard to defend. But at the same time it’s hard not to be sympathetic to public officials trying to do the right thing and being thwarted by their boss — the president.

Yet, the contrast between their actions and those of the president is particularly striking.

In what is one of the more telling revelations, Sondland made clear that what Trump wanted from Zelensky was the public announcement of an investigation — and that he cared far less about the actual investigation. Trump wanted to be able to trumpet the fact that Biden’s actions were being looked at by Ukrainian officials — for the political benefit that it would publicly embarrass him. Whether Biden had actually done anything wrong was of much less importance. He went to all these lengths to deliver a PR hit to a political rival, knowing full well that fellow Republicans would pick up the ball and run with it.

Speaking of the congressional caucus of enablers, even by the low standards set so far by Representatives Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan, Wednesday’s GOP defenses of Trump hit new, laughable lows. Though at least they didn’t repeatedly question the loyalties of the witnesses.

One line of argument from Republicans was that Trump never specifically said the words “I am conditioning a White House visit and ending a freeze on military aid for Ukraine in return for a public investigation of Joe Biden and 2016 election interference.” Since he didn’t use that exact wording, he couldn’t have committed a crime, or so the GOP members claimed.

This follows on questioning Tuesday in which Republicans quizzed witnesses about whether they had ever heard the words “bribery” or “extortion.” If they didn’t — well, nothing to see here.

Even more bizarre was the notion, floated repeatedly by Republicans and echoed by the president, that Trump had called Sondland days after the whistle-blower complaint had emerged and told him there was “no quid pro quo.” Only in the alternate universe in which Republicans reside could the timing of the call not seem coincidental and Trump’s declaration appear to be somehow exculpatory. That Trump called Sondland to tell him “no quid pro quo” is a ham-handed effort to cover his law-breaking tracks.

After nine hours of listening to Sondland’s testimony, it would take an extraordinary sense of delusion to ignore the mountain of evidence that Trump committed multiple impeachable offenses.

But if Republicans have shown us anything over the past nearly three years, it is that there is no Trumpian misconduct and no debasement of our democracy that they won’t defend. If Republicans aren’t now convinced about the president’s corruption, law-breaking, and abuse of power, they will never be.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.