It’s hard to overstate the power of the written word, especially when it resembles a ransom note left for a farmer by a chicken. Take, for example, the handwritten cue card clutched by President Trump as he cuckoo-clock’d out for a pre-flight press appearance and self-exoneration amid Wednesday’s impeachment hearings. “I WANT NOTHING I WANT NOTHING,” it read, “I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO. TELL ZELLINKSY [sic] TO DO THE RIGHT THING. THIS IS THE FINAL WORD FROM THE PRES OF THE U.S.” Nailed it. The Sharpie-scrawled all-caps clapback inspired everything from savage memes to custom fonts (“Tiny Hand”) to weirdly convincing Morrissey and Ramones songs . It also makes me suspect Trump may be the one who left the note on my car calling me a “parking genus” last week.

TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS

Speaking of spreading misinformation, lying to your kids is a tried-and-true way to keep the Santa industrial complex up and running while slowly introducing them to the reality that the world is full of lies — except for the full-of-lies part, which is true. But now parental deceit is also the premise for the fall’s hottest new meme. “Gonna tell my kids” is easy: Find a picture of a celebrity, find the faintest thread of physical or conceptual resemblance with an unrelated historical figure, concoct a sweet lie for your kids, and send us giggling into the new Dark Ages. “I’m telling my kids this is Bill Gates,” reads a pic of Lil Wayne. “I’m gonna tell my kids this is Danny DeVito,” reads a pic of “baby” Yoda. “Telling my kids this is jesus christ,” reads a pic of Jonathan Van Ness from “Queer Eye." “Gonna tell my kids these are the founding fathers,” reads a pic of the cast of “Jersey Shore.” Meanwhile, I’m going to tell my kids that Devin Nunes and Elise Stefanik are actually the same person (but only because I sincerely believe it to be true).

REAL BREAKTHROUGH

If you have even partial recall of “Total Recall,” you may have a bit of deja vu upon seeing the prototype for Tesla’s latest innovation in drawing attention to yourself, the all-electric Cybertruck. Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the polygonal earth rover sports car midlife crisis thing at a blinged-out reveal event in Las Vegas this week along with Tesla lead designer Franz von Holzhausen (who, surprisingly, turns out not to be a 10-year-old with “Minecraft” and a 3-D printer). The Cybertruck sports a “OK, we get it, it’s the future” aesthetic and a “nearly impenetrable exoskeleton"; and Holzhausen made sure to demonstrate the nearliness of its impenetrability by hucking a metal ball at its “armor glass” windows and shattering them on stage. Which I don’t think was supposed to happen. Then again, neither was the Cybertruck. In any case, glass that breaks! What a time to be alive.

CLASS REUNION

And lastly, it’s Thanksgiving time once again, and you know what that means. Filling the house with the sounds of family, friends, and football, and the scents of turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. And also furtively retreating to your childhood bedroom to wait out an anxiety attack by stalking your former teachers on the Internet. Everyone’s doing it — and putting in a lot more research than they ever did on a term paper. Years later, some of these former teachers are now retirees and/or rock stars, some of them are still teaching, some have passed away, and some of them just got arrested for shoplifting $5 of meat at the Giant Eagle. But, thanks to this meme, many of them are now receiving long-belated notes of gratitude from their students to whom they taught so much. Except proper meat theft techniques.

