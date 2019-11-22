The Daily Mail reported in the United Kingdom that Imelda Staunton would be joining “The Crown” in seasons 5 and 6 as Queen Elizabeth II. She’d replace Olivia Colman, who replaced Claire Foy, as the queen continued to age.

Imelda Staunton, at the "Downton Abbey" red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival in October, is reported to be joining Netflix's "The Crown."

Netflix, which released the excellent season 3 of “The Crown” last week, refuted the claim. “We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation," the company release said.

But Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter are going with the story nonetheless. The publications are claiming that Staunton, from the Harry Potter movies, “Vera Drake,” and the “Downton Abbey” movie, is indeed in talks for the role. She would likely be the version of the queen who has to cope with the Diana problem, and I can picture her in that position perfectly.

