BROCKHAMPTON This sprawling hip-hop collective prefers to be called a “boy band,” in a neat upending of that term; their music is similarly expectation-defying, with their just-released fifth album, “Ginger,” serving up plush pop-soul (“Sugar”), claustrophobic robo-rap (“St. Percy”), and rink-ready bubble-electro (the title track). Nov. 24, 8 p.m. $31 and up. Agganis Arena. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com .

EXPOSÉ, SHANNON, ALISHA The nostalgic feeling conjured by the night before Thanksgiving will be in full bloom at this show, which features three acts that dominated the drama-heavy dancepop genre freestyle. Exposé's explosive “Let Me Be the One,” Shannon’s knowing “Let the Music Play,” and Alisha’s tormented “Too Turned On” sound as immediate in the playlist era as they did in the years of mixtapes. Nov. 27, 9 p.m. $20. Big Night Live. 617-896-5222, www.bignightlive.com

MADONNA Pop’s leading shape-shifter gets intimate on a theater tour spotlighting her latest album, the curveball-filled, keenly confident “Madame X.” (And no, that start time is not a typo.) Nov. 30, 10:30 p.m.; also Dec. 1-2. $54 and up. Boch Center Wang Theatre. 800-982-2787, www.bochcenter.org

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

CHILDSPLAY After 33 years, Bob Childs and his titular fiddle group are hanging up their bows, and are out on a final tour before doing so. They’ll be joined by singer Karan Casey and a raft of special guests, including Aoife O’Donovan and Liz Carroll, at their Cambridge shows. Nov. 24, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. $30-$45. Sanders Theatre, Cambridge. 617-496-2222, www.boxoffice.harvard.edu

THE LIED TO’S ‘Tis the start of the holiday season, and if you like your Christmas blue, you might find just what you’re looking for in a duo whose name (taken from the Everly Brothers’ “When Will I Be Loved”) points in that very direction. They’ll be playing an afternoon show with full band. Nov. 24, 4 p.m. $5 suggested donation. Atwood’s Tavern, Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

EILEEN ROSE AND THE LEGENDARY RICH GILBERT A double homecoming show for the Human Sexual Response/Zulus guitar man and country singer-songwriter Rose. They’ll do some of his, some of hers, and some of those old-school honky-tonkers. The intriguing Bob L’Heureux Cowboy Trio opens. Nov. 26, 7 p.m. Tickets are pay what you can, $8 suggested. ONCE Lounge, Somerville. 617-285-0167, www.oncesomerville.com

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

THE MAKANDA PROJECT FEATURING CHICO FREEMAN Arlington Jazz kicks off its new, continuing concert series with pianist John Kordalewski’s marvelous, Boston-based big band, which not only revives neglected compositions by the late, great Hub native Makanda Ken McIntyre but also hosts musicians rarely heard hereabouts, such as Chicago tenor saxophone master Freeman. Nov. 24, 7 p.m. $20 (seniors $10, students free). Arlington High School Old Hall, 869 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. 339-707-5170, www.arlingtonjazz.org

ROOMFUL OF BLUES This venerable, horn-powered New England octet, currently led by guitarist Chris Vachon and featuring powerhouse vocalist Phil Pemberton, has long kept the swinging jump blues of the late 1940s and early ’50s alive and kicking. Nov. 29, 8 p.m. $32-$37. Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St., Fall River. 508-324-1926, www.narrowscenter.org

EDDIE PALMIERI Over half a century ago, the Nuyorican legend brought his Thelonious Monk-influenced pianism to Latin-jazz music while innovating an influential, trombone-heavy signature ensemble sound. At 82, he remains a nonpareil pianist and vital bandleader. Nov. 29-30, 8 and 10 p.m. $40-$55. Scullers. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL: LA STORIA DI ORFEO Two excellent singers — countertenor Philippe Jaroussky and soprano Amanda Forsythe — headline this new Orpheus-themed production that BEMF describes as “a pastiche of this tragic legend for the concert stage.” With selections by Monteverdi, Sartorio, and Rossi, and featuring the BEMF Chamber Ensemble. Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, Jordan Hall. 617-661-1812, www.bemf.org

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY: HANDEL’S MESSIAH The venerable period-instrument group serves up “Messiah” for its 166th consecutive year, this time under the direction of Japanese Baroque specialist Masaaki Suzuki. With vocal soloists Elizabeth Watts, Reginald Mobley, Nicholas Phan, and Dashon Burton. Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Symphony Hall. 617-266-3605, www.handelandhaydn.org

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA German pianist Christian Zacharias will be back in Symphony Hall with Schumann’s rarely spotted Introduction and Allegro Appasionato for piano and orchestra. He’ll also conduct Brahms’s Serenade No. 2 and Schumann’s Fourth Symphony. Nov. 29 and 30, Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

Denise Manning in "What to Send Up When It Goes Down." /Lauren Miller

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN This electric, uncompromising, and powerfully moving work by Aleshea Harris casts a light on racialized violence and its victims that is both searing and illuminating. Whitney White directs an extraordinary ensemble of eight actors who give dramatic and kinetic shape to Harris’s blend of elegy, indictment, and call to action. Through Nov. 24. Production by The Movement Theatre Company. Presented by American Repertory Theater. At The Ex, Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org

THE SMUGGLER Billy Meleady delivers a virtuosic solo performance as Irish immigrant Tim Finnegan in a verse drama by Ronán Noone (“The Atheist,’’ “Little Black Dress’’). An unemployed bartender on the island of Amity who aspires to be a writer, Finnegan learns a few dark truths about himself when he is drawn into a web of criminality that includes human trafficking. Through Nov. 24. Boston Playwrights’ Theatre, Boston. 866-811-4111, www.bostonplaywrights.org

AN ILIAD Denis O’Hare returns to Boston for an encore performance of an adaptation (by O’Hare and Lisa Peterson) of Homer’s epic poem. In my 2013 review, I described “An Iliad’’ as “theatrical storytelling at its most vital,’’ O’Hare’s solo performance as “mesmerizing,’’ and the overall production as “a starkly powerful experience that leaves you with not just a sense of the horror and absurdity of war, but also — and this part makes the heart sink — its inevitability.’’ Through Nov. 24. Presented by ArtsEmerson. At Robert J. Orchard Stage, Paramount Center, Boston. 617-824-8400, www.artsemerson.org

DON AUCOIN

Dance

THE NUTCRACKERS The post-Thanksgiving weekend officially kicks off “Nutcracker” season, with lively productions around every corner. The area’s top two versions lead off this week. Boston Ballet’s grandly opulent production graces the Citizens Bank Opera House for a month Nov. 29-Dec. 29, $37-$300. 617-695-6955, www.bostonballet.org. José Mateo Ballet Theatre’s smaller, more intimate interpretation offers performances at two locations. Nov. 30-Dec. 8, Cutler Majestic Theatre. Dec. 13-22, Strand Theatre, Dorchester. $25-$80. 617-354-7467, www.ballettheatre.org

MEDICINE WHEEL Since 1992, Michael Dowling’s annual art installation and 24-hour vigil has provided a space to remember, reflect, and heal. Presented in conjunction with World AIDS Day/A Day With(Out) Art, the event begins at 11 p.m. Nov. 30 and includes a variety of dance performances interspersed throughout the 24 hours. Performers include Peter DiMuro, J Michael Winward, Alex Davis, Ian Spencer Bell, Christine Bennett, and Meghan McLyman, among others. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Free. Boston Center for the Arts Cyclorama. 617-268-6700, x11, www.mwponline.org

IAN SPENCER BELL With idiosyncratic movement, formalist structuring, and spoken poetry that plumbs his own personal experience, the dancer-choreographer has created a distinctive artistic language all his own. With “Duet + Marrow,” he and his dancers explore seminal relationships and life growing up queer in Virginia in the 1980s. Nov. 30, $20. Dance Complex, Cambridge. 617-547-9363, www.dancecomplex.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

UNKNOWN AND SOLITARY SEAS The earliest graphic records of a human pulse wave were made in the mid 19th century, traced into soot with a hair-thin stylus. Artist Dario Robleto revisits that data in prints, cast metal, video, and sound, retrieving the heartbeats of long-dead people. Through Jan. 18. Johnson-Kulukundis Family Gallery, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, Harvard University, 8 Garden St., Cambridge. 617-496-1153, www.radcliffe.harvard.edu

REVOLUCIÓN CHICHA: STREET ART AND GRAPHICS OF PERU In Peru, “chicha” is a shorthand describing indigenous Andean cultures. Back in the 1980s, posters in the fluorescent tones of indigenous textiles appeared in Lima streets promoting chicha music. The art form took hold and has grown into a tool for protest and advocacy. Through Dec. 15. Lunder Arts Center, Lesley University, 1801 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-349-8076, www.lesley.edu

S.E. NASH: KRAUTSOURCING Nash, a Kansas City artist, takes fermentation as his primary subject. Here, he creates a kind of food lab, in which visitors can watch the fermenting process in sauerkraut crowd-sourced from local kitchens, and consider links among microbes, symbiosis, family history, and the transgender experience. Through Feb. 26. Kniznick Gallery, Women’s Studies Research Center, Brandeis University, 515 South St., Waltham. 781-736-8100, www.brandeis.edu/wsrc/arts/current.html

CATE McQUAID

Museums

GORDON MATTA CLARK: ANARCHITECT Gordon Matta Clark sliced houses in two and bored bus-size holes in derelict apartment buildings several stories up, highlighting late-20th-century society’s wasteful ways regarding, well, everything, from gas guzzlers all the way up to building stock. The inference Matta Clark first made in the ’70s — that everything is temporary, and disposable — feels now like the proverbial canary in a coal mine, with a planet poised at the edge of ruin. Are we ready to listen yet? Through Jan. 5, 2020, Rose Art Museum, Brandeis University, 415 South St., Waltham. 781-736-3434, www.brandeis.edu/rose/

YAYOI KUSAMA: LOVE IS CALLING + BEYOND INFINITY Here come the selfies: When the ICA announced it had acquired one of the celebrated Japanese nonagenarian’s “Infinity Rooms” earlier this year, it almost had to deploy crowd control strategies as part of the announcement, due to the runaway success of Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors” exhibition in various cities last year. The ICA promises a deep dive to offset the Instagram onslaught, with a thoughtful accompanying display that situates Kusama’s work in the context of her peers. Through Feb. 7, 2021, Institute of Contemporary Art. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org.

IN THE COMPANY OF ARTISTS: 25 YEARS OF ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE The Gardner’s homey confines — if you were a multi-millionaire, I suppose, with a penchant for Venetian baroque architecture — have always made it something of an outsize house museum, which, for its namesake Isabella Stewart Gardner, it quite literally was. So it seems only natural that the museum have a robust and longstanding artist-in-residence program, which this look-back celebrates for the fertile — and often surprising — pleasure it’s been. Through Jan. 20, 2020, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way, Boston. 617-566-1401, www.isgm.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

JOE LIST “I like to lift weights,” says the former Boston comic and cohost of the “Tuesdays With Stories” podcast. “My favorite part of lifting weights is that break in between sets where you kind of check your phone and go home for a couple of weeks.” Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

THE FAMILY SHOW If you’re looking for something to do with the kids for the post-Thanksgiving weekend, ImprovBoston offers an interactive, family-friendly show where kids can offer suggestions or get up onstage to participate in the comedy. And everyone can get home early. Nov. 30, 4 p.m. $15, $10 for children under 12. ImprovBoston, 40 Prospect St., Cambridge. 617-576-1253, www.improvboston.com





Jenny Slate Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

JENNY SLATE: LITTLE WEIRDS TOUR The Milton native will read from her new book, “Little Weirds,” a collection of comic essays covering everything from broken hearts to haunted houses. She’ll also participate in a discussion moderated by her fiancé, writer Ben Shattuck. Nov. 30, 7 p.m. $29-$39. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston. 617-248-9700, www.thewlbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

TRELLIS LIGHTING CEREMONY The trellis at Christopher Columbus Park will get a holiday makeover at the annual lighting ceremony. Mayor Martin J. Walsh will be present, and there will be Christmas carols and hot chocolate. Nov. 25, 5 p.m., Free. Christopher Columbus Park, 110 Atlantic Ave., Boston. foccp.org

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE PERFORMANCE Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a performance by Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers. They will perform traditional dances, as well as share stories of their history and modern culture. Nov. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Free with required reservation. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Columbia Point, Boston. jfklibrary.org

SANTA’S WORKSHOP AFTERNOON TEA Children can enjoy crafts and singalongs while parents savor champagne, aromatic teas, savory bites, and sweet treats. Santa will make appearances on Saturdays. Attendees are encouraged to bring a toy or game to donate to the charity partner, Franciscan Children’s hospital. Guests who bring a donation will also be able to enjoy a chocolate fountain bar. Daily through Dec. 30, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., $48 to $88. Mandarin Oriental, Boston, 776 Boylston St., Boston. eventbrite.com

YSABELLE KEMPE

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Dec. 13 Mount Eerie at Arts at the Armory axs.com

Dec. 13-14 Celine Dion at TD Garden tdgarden.com

Dec. 14 Brett Eldredge at Boch Center bochcenter.org

Dec. 19 Hallelujah The Hills at Great Scott axs.com

Dec. 21 Piebald at Great Scott axs.com

Dec. 26 The Roots at House of Blues livenation.com

Dec. 27 Bad Rabbits at Sinclair axs.com

Dec. 29 Lotus at Royale royaleboston.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO