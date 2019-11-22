Catalina Berretta ( @catu.li ) has called Boston her home for only the last four years. But those years have been instrumental to her growth as an artist. “Boston has made me into the designer I am today,” she said. Berretta was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, and raised in São Paulo, Brazil. After moving here in 2016 for college she’s studying computer science and design at Northeastern University. When she isn’t in class, she’s making posters advertising campus events, house shows, and some of her favorite poems.

Q. When did you start making art?

A. I have always been creatively inclined. But I really got into graphic design and using Adobe Suite when I was in middle school in Brazil. I discovered Tumblr, and I started making edits for all my favorite television shows. An edit would usually consist of a graphic from the show, with quotes from specific characters, or gifs — always made on Photoshop. But I’ve always been very digitally inclined when it comes to my art. Collages, shapes, fonts — that kind of thing. So my initial exposure to making art was very personal, I was expressing my love for characters, and it also gave me a sense of community. It’s my dark past, but it made me who I am [laughs].





Q. How did your design evolve once you came to Boston?

A. I came to college and I actually dropped everything artistic. I would journal occasionally, but I dropped all my design. I decided to major in computer science, and while it was a wonderful decision that I will never regret, it’s a tough career path. Two years in, I was in a bad place with my academics, with my career. I felt very lost. Art and design, I realized, were very cathartic for me, and helped me burn some steam off. At that point in my life, I was only surrounded by tech. So I decided to make a compromise, and added design to my life again. I combined my CS major with design, and I joined more clubs related to design. The first opportunity I got to actually disseminate my work came from some friends who were hosting a house show, and they asked for a poster. That was when I realized that I had a knack for that kind of design in particular.

Q. What are your approaches to graphic design?

A. One thing that I’m grateful for is this ability to have different mind-sets for my design. On one hand, I am making art for classes, and it’s where I’m really being challenged on my technique and skill. That’s all about creating a system that makes sense. But my other mind-set is more liberal — I just make art for other people, for friends, and I have a lot of room to explore my own style, experiment, and actually showcase it. It’s more intuitive, but I definitely find myself injecting aspects of my academic training into my personal art.





Q. Talk about your recent poetry series.

A. I started my art Instagram by posting a lot of miscellaneous drawings I would make on my iPad. It’s something I still make, but I just don’t post them anymore. I really moved into showcasing my posters for shows in the area. When there was a lull in house shows, I decided to use those same skills but create and post something more personal. I struggle with depression, and it occurred to me that I could start breaking the confines I had created for myself on my account. I decided to mix those skills with a project where I could be as honest and vulnerable as I wanted, showcasing the lines from poems that have moved me and made me think about myself emotionally.

