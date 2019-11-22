In an interview with Men’s Journal , Wahlberg discussed the physical transformation he underwent for his upcoming role “Good Joe Bell.” Based on a true story , the film follows Oregon father Joe Bell (Wahlberg) who decides to walk across America to raise awareness about bullying after his son, tormented for being gay, takes his own life.

Between his ludicrous early-morning workout schedule , his ownership stake in multiple exercise companies, and his numerous shirtless selfies , it’s clear that Mark Wahlberg is a fitness freak. So it was surprising to learn that Wahlberg completely swore off weightlifting in order to significantly slim down for a new movie.

“To play Joe Bell, I got as thin as possible,” Wahlberg told the magazine. “The guy walked over a thousand miles. So to look the part, I was just sprinting on the golf course every day. I didn’t touch a weight, didn’t work out, nothing.”

Co-starring Gary Sinise (“Forrest Gump”), Reid Miller (“Flikker”) and Boston-born actress Connie Britton (“Nashville”), “Good Joe Bell” doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but is expected to hit theaters in 2020.

“Good Joe Bell” isn’t the first time Wahlberg has altered his figure for a role. For 2016’s “Deepwater Horizon,” Wahlberg sent his weight in the opposite direction, packing on the pounds to play BP technician Mike Williams.

“I had to get as heavy and out of shape as possible,” Wahlberg said. “We were in Louisiana, and it was fun for a couple days. But after a few weeks of po’ boy sandwiches and beer, you start feeling like crap.”