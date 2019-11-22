Thanksgiving travel and plans already have begun and will continue to get fully into gear over the next several days. We’ll start with a cold front pushing eastward Friday afternoon with a couple of very light showers. The bulk of the day is going to be dry, cloudy, and mild.

Last November was quite chilly, and a year ago Friday — when we were celebrating Thanksgiving — temperatures were in the single digits and teens in the morning and only rose to the 20s in the afternoon. You might remember that many high school football games were moved to the night before or canceled altogether. This year, Thanksgiving is six days later, and I can assure you the weather will not be similarly cold.

The risk of showers is greatest Friday afternoon, but there won’t be much rainfall. COD Weather

Saturday and Sunday

Behind a cold front, winds will become gusty and temperatures will fall below freezing. This means a chilly start to your Saturday, although it will be sunny. Temperatures will top out between 40 and 45 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Saturday will be chilly in the Northeast. NOAA

The weather pattern is bringing about rapid changes, and we have another weather system coming Sunday. Rain looks to begin sometime around or just after sunrise and will continue for much of the daylight hours. Temperatures are going to be chilly, and there could be a small amount of icing north and west of Routes 2 and 495 for an hour or so at the beginning of this weather system.

More rain creeps into Southern New England Sunday morning. COD Weather

Monday-Wednesday

As a result of the jet stream moving so quickly, Sunday’s wet weather becomes Monday’s dry weather. As a matter of fact, the weather should remain quite nice Monday and Tuesday across much of the country. There will be another weather system pushing eastward for Wednesday with the chance for a couple of showers that day.

The weather across the lower 48 states on the Monday of Thanksgiving week is rather tranquil. Tropical Tidbits

Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving itself looks cool with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s. With no low pressure systems nearby, it looks dry for Black Friday and next Saturday as well. This will be good for those of you who start your holiday shopping or need to get to work.

Winds will be brisk on Thanksgiving with temperatures in the 30s at sunrise and in the 40s in the middle of the afternoon. Tropical Tidbits

After Thanksgiving

Once we get beyond the Thanksgiving holiday, it seems that a lot of cold air will start spilling into the western part of the country, but a loopy jet stream also may keep it colder than average across the northeastern corner of the United States.

The period just after Thanksgiving is likely to have seasonable temperatures or be somewhat colder than average. NOAA

Cold weather in early December could start to freeze the ground enough that you might want to put your driveway markers in over the Thanksgiving weekend. I still don’t see any measurable snow for Greater Boston, which means we will likely make it through November without any. This is fairly typical, as some Novembers we get snow and some we don’t. We probably won’t make it through December as easily.